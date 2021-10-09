‘Blue Bloods’: Two Characters Make Major Career Decisions in Latest Episode

Two members of the Blue Bloods family took significant strides in their careers in this week’s episode, “Times Like These.” Both of the decisions began as mysteries that were quickly solved by the end of the hour. A.D.A. Erin Reagan might finally take the next step at the District Attorney’s office, while Officer Eddie Janko Reagan already started her journey up the police rank ladder.

In Eddie’s (Vanessa Ray) story, Sgt. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) learned his wife was doing something mysterious on the side when he arrived at a hospital where Eddie was being treated for a sprained ankle. Eddie claimed she was out with friends that night at a location far from the hospital. Jamie knew something was up, but he couldn’t put his finger on it.

Throughout the episode, Eddie was acting strangely, going out each night instead of spending time at home with her husband. At one point, Jamie even looked at her phone to see she was texting a strange man named Barry. Jamie decided to follow Eddie to wherever she was going, which turned out to be a strange basement. Eddie was never cheating on Jamie… she was just taking a class to prepare for the sergeant’s exam! Eddie wasn’t sure if Jamie would support this decision. Of course, he did, but, “I don’t like the way that we got here,” Jamie said. Eddie nodded.

Erin’s (Bridget Moynahan) story didn’t involve Erin herself much. At the start of the episode, Erin was frustrated that Det. Anthony Abetemarco (Steven Schirripa) wanted to continue investigating a case her boss, D.A. Kimberly Crawford (Rosyln Ruff), didn’t want them to touch. After all, Crawford is still really mad about what happened last week. So, Anthony decided to take up another mysterious cause. He was passing around a manila envelope with something in it to other Reagan family members, hoping they would support whatever was inside.

The content of the manila envelope was not revealed until Erin herself looked inside during the family dinner at the end of the episode. Inside was a campaign bumper sticker reading “Elect Erin Reagan for Manhattan District Attorney.” Everyone pretended they had nothing to do with this, but then Jamie suggested it had a “nice ring to it.” The other Reagans agreed, and everyone even voted to support the idea of Erin running for the office. Erin took a long glance at the sticker herself, just before the show faded to black.

“Times Like These” also featured stories with Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and Det. Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg). In Danny’s case, he and Det. Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) investigated a gang attack. During their investigation, they learned the attack was actually part of a gang initiation, so they arrested the victim and his brother, who was already a member of the gang. Frank butted heads with Mayor Peter Chase (Dylan Walsh) after his detail arrested a squeegee guy. Frank dared Chase to fire him, but of course, Chase gave up and Frank is still commissioner. Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.