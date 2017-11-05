New Character on ‘Blue Bloods’ Has Fans Wondering About a Love Connection

Blue Bloods just introduced a new character, and fans are already feeling a new romances coming on.

Mimi Rogers guest starred on the latest episode, entitled “Brushed Off,” as Trudy Slaughter. She has an encounter with Frank (Tom Selleck) and the sparks began to fly between the two.

There was a strong feeling of chemistry between the two veteran actors, and fans sensed it. They quickly took to social media to campaign for Rogers to return to Blue Bloods full-time in order for Trudy to become Frank’s full-time love interest.

“Frank needs a girlfriend,” fan Sharon Block wrote. “Who better than Mimi Rogers?”

Another fan added, “I want to see more of Frank and Trudy. Please keep Mimi Rogers on the show.”

See some of the reactions below.

So much chemistry between these two!! 🔥🔥🔥 Loved the painting!! 🎨 ‍#BlueBloods #TomSelleck — Sharon (@sassysdreams) November 4, 2017

#BlueBloods Frank needs a girlfriend. Who better than Mimi Rogers 😋 — Sharon Block (@OnlyOneAmong) November 4, 2017

@BlueBloods_CBS I’m currently watching this weeks episode please tell me #MimiRogers will be joining the cast. It would be gr8 4 Frank’s SL — Robert Calcione (@RCalcione) November 4, 2017

#BlueBloods I want to see more of Frank and Trudy. Please keep Mimi Rogers on the show. — Crystal (@CrystalTweets19) November 4, 2017

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.

Photo Credit: CBS / Craig Blankenhorn