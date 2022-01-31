‘Blue Bloods’: Frank and Danny Join Forces to Solve Police Officer Assault

The latest Blue Bloods episode, “Cold Comfort,” gave fans a rare opportunity to see Commissioner Frank Reagan and his son Detective Danny Reagan work together. After Detective Peter O’Neill was assaulted, Frank held off on making a big public push for answers while Danny learned the detective might actually be corrupt. The cause gave Frank a moral quandary and almost cost Danny’s life.

After O’Neill (Lee Aaron Rosen) was rushed to the hospital, Frank (Tom Selleck) met him and his wife Sarah (Kara Jackson). Sarah wanted Frank to give a press conference immediately, but Frank didn’t want to do that until they had more information. Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Detective Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) came into the case when they stopped by Bugs (Derek Gaines), a local informant who suggested O’Neill was in deep with the Dead Twins gang.

Danny didn’t really want to believe this, but Bugs stuck to his story. He later met with Frank, who agreed to let Danny continue doing some digging while holding off on doing a public press conference. Frank had some questions about why O’Neill was where he was when he was assaulted, so Danny got to work.

During their investigation, Bugs led Baez and Danny to his brother Marcus (Sean Nelson), who gave the name of another person who might be able to help. Unfortunately, that meeting turned out to be a set-up and they were ambushed by gang members who shot first and then… well, there was no time for questions after that.

Meanwhile, Frank met with O’Neill at the hospital. The detective admitted he was taking money from the Dead Twins to collar other criminals while thinning their rivals. On the night he was assaulted, O’Neill wanted to give the gang their money back and be done with their association. This was kind of a silly idea, since, as Frank pointed out, rarely is someone ever given a chance to leave this life on their own terms. O’Neill asked Frank if he paid enough for his sins. He can’t work again and wanted Frank to just forget about his corruption.

That night, Danny and Baez questioned Marcus outside a bar where he worked with Bugs by their side. Marcus insisted he was really out of the gang life but he looked awfully nervous. Bugs opened the barroom door, but he was shot in the shoulder instantly and a few gang members ran out! Danny managed to stop one gang member from escaping the scene.

Following the dinner scene, which featured everyone ganging up on Jamie and Eddie for joining a wine club, Sarah stormed into Frank’s office demanding they go to the public. Frank said they arrested the assailants and got full confessions (offscreen, since there’s no time to show all that), but Sarah couldn’t understand why Frank wasn’t having a press conference to publicly praise O’Neill. Frank said he does care about his officers and was handling this the best way he knows how. This really wasn’t enough for Sarah, so Frank told her she really needs to ask her husband why they weren’t publicly praising him. If she still had questions, she could always ask Frank. Sarah left his office, speechless.

Elsewhere in the episode, Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and Anthony (Steven Schirripa) agreed to stop being friends outside of work because she accused him of seeing a con artist (Evgeniya Orudzheva). The woman turned out to be the daughter of a mobster and Anthony was helping her out. Eddie (Vanessa Ray) and Badillo (Ian Quinlan) investigated the robbery of a ritzy book store, only to discover that the owners were involved. Lastly, Henry (Len Cariou) asked Jamie (Will Estes) to investigate the death of a friend. Henry was shocked to learn his younger friend died of natural causes. “We don’t get to choose when our number gets called,” Jamie reminded him. Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.