Big Update on New ‘The Rookie’ Spinoff

The Rookie’s next spinoff just got a big update.

In December, it was announced that a new spinoff of the ABC procedural was in early development at the network.

The new show, which would mark the second spinoff following the short-lived Niecy Nash-led The Rookie: Feds, was revealed to be set in Washington state and following “a male cop who is stepping into a new phase of life in his second act.” A month later, creator Alexi Hawley told PopCulture.com that he was “writing a script,” but it was still in very early development. There’s finally another update, and according to Deadline, a title.

The Rookie North is reportedly heating up as it inches towards a pilot order. Numerous known actors have been approached for the lead role, with a pilot order presumably forthcoming once the role, which is seeking a man in his 40s-50s, is cast. The Rookie North is in “serious pilot consideration” at ABC. The series will be written and executive produced by Hawley alongside The Rookie star and EP Nathan Fillion, and EPs Bill Norcross and Michelle Chapman.

While The Rookie: Feds got a two-part backdoor pilot prior to its series pickup, The Rookie North would get a standalone pilot. It’s unknown what the plan would be for crossovers, assuming The Rookie North stays in Washington state, as The Rookie is based in LA, but Hawley will just have to cross that bridge when he gets to it. It’s not impossible for a crossover to happen, so fans will just have to wait and see if and when The Rookie North gets a series order.

Meanwhile, The Rookie is coming back for Season 8, and filming has officially started. ABC is once again holding the show for midseason, and even though the wait will be a long one, this just means there will be fewer breaks throughout the season. Deric Augustine was previously promoted to series regular after recurring as Miles Penn since the beginning of Season 7, and Season 8 will be picking up after the events of the Season 7 finale, which saw some cliffhangers.

It’s hard to tell when more information about the casting and other details will be revealed, but it’s exciting that The Rookie North is getting closer to a pilot order. For now, all seven seasons of The Rookie are streaming on Hulu, with Season 8 coming to ABC in early 2026.