10 Big TV Moments We Can’t Wait to Watch in 2019

Believe it or not, 2018 is finally coming to an end!

With only a few weeks left in a very eventful year for television and pop culture, we are ready to look into the future at some of the exciting entertainment moments coming soon.

From epic shows coming to an end, to new ones aiming to pique our interests, take a look at some of the big TV shows and moments we can’t wait to tune in to in 2019.

Game of Thrones Final Season

The HBO fantasy drama that has dominated conversation ever since its start in 2011 will be reaching its much-anticipated conclusion in just a few months and we are anxious.

With the White Walkers’ threat looming, will there even be a kingdom to rule in from the Iron Throne by the end of the series? Who will survive? Who will get their revenge?

Game of Thrones will return for its final season in April 2019 on HBO.

Big Little Lies Season 2

We are still weary of whether we really want a season two of the tremendously popular HBO series starring Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, but we are still all in to watch.

From the introduction of a new character played by the one and only Meryl Streep, to images from filming showing Witherspoon’s character throwing an ice cream at Streep.. we are very intrigued by what is coming.

Big Little Lies Season 2 will premiere in 2019 on HBO.

Veep Final Season

We haven’t had a new episode of Veep since June 2017, due to a long hiatus and Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ cancer battle, but Selina Meyer will finally be back in our lives for one last hurrah.

The final season of the award-winning HBO comedy series will wrap up the story of the many-times failed presidential nominee and likely give us a few more hilarious laughs in the process.

With the final season finishing production this week, we can expect the show to return with new episodes in 2019.

True Detective Season 3

The original series returns.



Academy Award Winner Mahershala Ali stars in #TrueDetective Season 3. January 13, 2019 on @HBO. pic.twitter.com/rnyq2VBI3B — True Detective (@TrueDetective) November 2, 2018

The first season of the HBO anthology series was a huge success —the second season, not so much.

In less than a month, True Detective will return for Season 3 with Mahershala Ali as the lead, as well as a new mystery spanning decades of drama. The trailer seems promising, so hopefully with the long hiatus and the fresh cast the series can get back to its Season 1 glory.

True Detective Season 3 premieres Jan. 13 on HBO.

Rent Live

Fox’s next live music event will attempt to bring the beloved Broadway musical to a network television audience… and we will be keeping our eyes on that one.

With a cast of well-known performers such as Vanessa Hudgens, Jordan Fischer and Tinashe, the musical event will likely have people singing, watching and probably tweeting about the changes the show will likely make to the story. Will you be watching?

Rent Live will air Jan. 27 on Fox.

Temptation Island Returns

In the age of reality television dating, it was about time someone brought back Temptation Island.

The revived series challenges established couples by making them live and go on dates with singles, bringing lots of entertainment to viewers. The reality show will be premiering soon after the premiere of the latest season of the Bachelor, making sure reality fans have their fair share of romance this winter.

Temptation Island premieres Tuesday, Jan. 15 on USA.

Stranger Things 3

We know next to nothing about what will happen in the third chapter of the Stranger Things story, other than the names of the episodes and that we are very excited for it to return.

The series will make its return in summer 2019, and also be set in the summertime meaning a completely different feel to previous seasons. What threats will be coming for Eleven and the gang in the next season? We’ll have to wait and see.

Apple’s Streaming Service?

Apple has been collecting talented filmmakers and actors and announced a slew of new series for their new streaming service, though details about when we might get all of these new shows are still being kept under wraps.

One of the most intriguing projects is a new series starring Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carrell about the world of a morning show and we are very intrigued.

Reports say we can expect to see some of the shows premiere in 2019, so fingers crossed we hear an announcement soon.

The CW Ending Three Beloved Series

Things are changing at The CW, including the end of three beloved and critically-acclaimed series.

2019 will mark the end of Jane the Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (both have given the young network awards love in recent years) and zombie dramedy iZombie. The end for these series comes on their own terms, giving the beloved shows an opportunity to say goodbye to fans and give a proper ending to the characters.

The Masked Singer

What happens when celebrities dress up in elaborate costumes and perform for a panel of judges who have to then figure out who they are? We have no idea, honestly.

Hosted by Nick Cannon, the new series will have the audience playing a guessing game, and while we still don’t know what kind of celebrities the show has rounded up for the new series, we are eager to find out more.

The Masked Singer premieres Jan. 2 on Fox.