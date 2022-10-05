Big Sky: Deadly Trails already stars Reba McEntire, but showrunner Elwood Reid is not done attracting more country musicians. Darius Rucker and Lyle Lovett will both make guest appearances in the crime drama's third season. Lovett is already familiar to TV viewers thanks to his recent TV appearances on Blue Bloods and Life in Pieces.

Lovett was cast as Tex, an expert tracker who hides his menace with a courteous cowboy exterior, reports Deadline. He is a snake charmer, but with a deadly gift for music. Rucker will play Possum, a hired gun who works with Tex but only at night. Rucker previously guest starred on Hawaii Five-0 in 2017 and played singer Johnny Bragg in an episode of CMT's 2017 series Sun Records.

Big Sky returned for its third season on Sept. 21, with a new Montana mystery for private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) to solve. The two are now working with the newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) to unravel a mystery involving charismatic outfitter Sunny Barnes (McEntire). Sunny led a backcountry trip, but it has not gone well. Cassie, Jenny, and Beau quickly learn this investigation could be one of their most challenging as no camper can be trusted.

Aside from a new case, there are other big changes for Big Sky in Season 3. Omar Metwally, who stars as U.S. Marshal Mark Lindor, will only appear in a handful of episodes. Metwally committed to an off-season play before ABC renewed the show for a third season, Reid told TVLine. "He may show up, in fact, at some point. But he's not in this first group of episodes," Reid explained.

Angelique Cabral (Maggie) joined the cast as Carla, Beau's ex-wife, who joins Sunny's ill-fated camping trip. Henry Ian Cusick (Lost) plays Carla's new husband, tech mogul Avery. Rex Linn, McEntire's real-life boyfriend, has a recurring role as Sunny's husband Buck. Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who was introduced in Season 2 as Tonya Walsh, and J. Anthony Pena, who plays Deputy Mo Poppernak, were both promoted to series regulars for Season 3.

Big Sky was created by David E. Kelley and is based on The Highway books by C.J. Box. The series is produced by A+E Studios and 20th Television. New episodes air on ABC Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET and are available to stream on Hulu.