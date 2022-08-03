See Reba McEntire in 'Big Sky' Season 3 Trailer

If Reba McEntire is joining your show, it's a good idea to prominently feature the country music superstar in the first trailer. That's exactly what the team behind ABC's drama Big Sky did. The crime drama will be back for a third season this fall, and McEntire narrates the 30-second spot.

"Welcome to Montana, a place where the horizon never ends, full of friendly folk just trying to do right," McEntire says at the start. "But in the untamed wilderness, you never know what's going to be coming around the bend. One thing's for certain, once you set foot in this place, you may never want to go home again... and you might not."

While McEntire's narration sounds like a tourism campaign until the end, the scenes flashing before our eyes tell a different story. Season 3 focuses on a new mystery, hence the Deadly Trails subtitle. McEntire stars as charismatic outfitter Sunny Barnes, whose backcountry trip does not go as planned. Private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), and Sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) team up to solve a mystery linked to Barnes' travelers.

The series was created by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) and is based on C.J. Box's The Highway novels. The first season saw Dewell, Hoyt, and Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe) team up to find two sisters kidnapped by a truck driver. In Season 2, Hoyt rejoins the county sheriff's office and investigates local drug dealers and a cartel. The third season will include a cast of mostly new characters, played by Jamie-Lynn Sigler, J. Anthony Pena, Henry Ian Cusick, Luke Mitchell, Seth Gabel, Anirudh Pisharody, and Madalyn Horcher, notes Entertainment Tonight.

Big Sky will be McEntire's latest television project, following her recurring role in CBS' Young Sheldon. She also made a hilarious cameo in the movie Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar last year. She fronted her sitcom, Reba, from 2001 to 2007. However, Big Sky is her first dramatic television project. In 2017, McEntire worked with Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry on an ABC crime pilot, but the show never made it to air.

Big Sky Season 3 will debut on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 10 p.m. ET, following the season premieres of The Conners, The Goldbergs, Abbott Elementary, and Home Economics. The first two seasons are available to stream on Hulu. During the season, new episodes will be released on Hulu the day after they air.