TV Shows

‘Blue Bloods’ Character Returning, Set Photos Show

By

blue-bloods-lyle-lovett-getty-images-cbs.jpg

Country singer Lyle Lovett is making a return to Blue Bloods in an upcoming episode, according to newly published on-set photos. Lovett made his debut on the show in the February 2020 episode “The Fog of War,” playing Texas Ranger Waylon Gates. Just as he did in that episode, Lovett’s character will be working with Detective Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg.

Lovett was on the Blue Bloods set in New York City on Friday, as seen in photos The Daily Mail published over the weekend. The “Cowboy Man” singer was seen in a costume reminiscent of his outfit from last year, donning a white cowboy hat and a bolo tie with the Texas Rangers shield. It’s not clear when Lovett’snew episode will air. CBS has scheduled two new episodes, “Be Smart or Be Dead” and “USA Today” for Nov. 12 and 15, respectively. However, the episode synopses have not been released yet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/ETCanada/status/1456744399547867141?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In “The Fog of War,” Gates traveled to New York City to track don the Lone Star Killer, who took his crime spree to the Big Apple. Danny and Det. Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) had to convince Gates to let them help, since they know the city much better than Gates did. In the end, the detectives cuaght the killer and learned to respect each other. “You know, if you lose that funny accent, you’d make a decent Ranger,” Gates told Danny in the end. “Well… I do look good in a cowboy hat,” Danny said as Gates gave him the cowboy hat to wear.

Lovett is one of the rare guest stars who have a chance to work with Wahlberg, as most usually are paired with Tom Selleck, who stars as Commissioner Frank Reagan. In fact, the show had another big star in its latest episode, “Good Intentions,” which featured Stacy Keach back as Archbishop Kearns. Danny’s story centered on a missing person case brought to them by the woman’s brother, only to later learned that the “brother” was really an ex-fiance the woman was trying to escape from. Thankfully, Danny and Baez came in just at the right time to save the woman so Danny’s mistake didn’t become fatal. (Well, not fatal for the woman. The ex-fiancé was possibly killed when he ran into the street and was hit by a car.)

Lovett, 64, is a member of the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame. His other acting credits include episodes of Life in Pieces, The Bridge, Castle, Brothers and Sisters, and Mad About You. He also starred in the movies Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, Cookie’s Fortune, The Opposite of Sex, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, and The Player. His most recent album, Release Me, was released in 2012. He is a four-time Grammy winner. Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. Past episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts

  • ‘Blue Bloods’ Final Season Will Have a Moment Fans Have Waited Years For
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’ Final Season Will Have a Moment Fans Have Waited Years For

  • ‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan Details ‘Emotional’ Final Week of Filming
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan Details ‘Emotional’ Final Week of Filming

  • Donnie Wahlberg’s First Post ‘Blue Bloods’ Job Revealed
    "Bad Faith" – Erin is cross-designated to lead a federal investigation into corrupt horse racing. Also, Jamie investigates a drug trafficking operation involving rival gangs; Danny and Baez look into a series of assaults in Little Vietnam with the help of a familiar face; and Frank is torn when he learns the Brotherhood of Teamsters are lobbying for NYPD officers to join their union, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured: Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan
    TV Shows

    Donnie Wahlberg’s First Post ‘Blue Bloods’ Job Revealed

  • ‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Teases Final Season
    "Smoke & Mirrors" – Frank clashes with the Dream Team when one of the members becomes the focus of a departmental investigation. Also, Jamie and Danny team up to investigate a series of carjackings involving one of Danny's criminal informants; Eddie and her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), help a woman being stalked by a man she met on a dating app; and Erin is determined to find the culprit behind online attacks on her boss, district attorney Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured: Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko, and Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan. Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Teases Final Season