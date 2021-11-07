‘Blue Bloods’ Character Returning, Set Photos Show

Country singer Lyle Lovett is making a return to Blue Bloods in an upcoming episode, according to newly published on-set photos. Lovett made his debut on the show in the February 2020 episode “The Fog of War,” playing Texas Ranger Waylon Gates. Just as he did in that episode, Lovett’s character will be working with Detective Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg.

Lovett was on the Blue Bloods set in New York City on Friday, as seen in photos The Daily Mail published over the weekend. The “Cowboy Man” singer was seen in a costume reminiscent of his outfit from last year, donning a white cowboy hat and a bolo tie with the Texas Rangers shield. It’s not clear when Lovett’snew episode will air. CBS has scheduled two new episodes, “Be Smart or Be Dead” and “USA Today” for Nov. 12 and 15, respectively. However, the episode synopses have not been released yet.

In “The Fog of War,” Gates traveled to New York City to track don the Lone Star Killer, who took his crime spree to the Big Apple. Danny and Det. Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) had to convince Gates to let them help, since they know the city much better than Gates did. In the end, the detectives cuaght the killer and learned to respect each other. “You know, if you lose that funny accent, you’d make a decent Ranger,” Gates told Danny in the end. “Well… I do look good in a cowboy hat,” Danny said as Gates gave him the cowboy hat to wear.

Lovett is one of the rare guest stars who have a chance to work with Wahlberg, as most usually are paired with Tom Selleck, who stars as Commissioner Frank Reagan. In fact, the show had another big star in its latest episode, “Good Intentions,” which featured Stacy Keach back as Archbishop Kearns. Danny’s story centered on a missing person case brought to them by the woman’s brother, only to later learned that the “brother” was really an ex-fiance the woman was trying to escape from. Thankfully, Danny and Baez came in just at the right time to save the woman so Danny’s mistake didn’t become fatal. (Well, not fatal for the woman. The ex-fiancé was possibly killed when he ran into the street and was hit by a car.)

Lovett, 64, is a member of the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame. His other acting credits include episodes of Life in Pieces, The Bridge, Castle, Brothers and Sisters, and Mad About You. He also starred in the movies Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, Cookie’s Fortune, The Opposite of Sex, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, and The Player. His most recent album, Release Me, was released in 2012. He is a four-time Grammy winner. Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. Past episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.