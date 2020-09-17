'Big Brother' Not on Tonight, CBS Airing ACM Awards Instead

✖

CBS will be taking a break from its usual TV schedule on Wednesday, Sept. 16 to air the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards live. This means that Big Brother All-Stars will not be airing in its usual time slot. A new episode is still expected on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Big Brother 22, also known as Big Brother: All-Stars has been one of the few TV series to carry on this year in spite of the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, fans will miss the series, as CBS is broadcasting the ACM Awards this year. The show will honor the best in country music for the last 12 months, live from Nashville, Tennessee with Keith Urban to host. It will occupy three different venues to ensure adequate social distance: The Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.

It will be a big year for the ACM Awards, with Urban hosting and performing "One Too Many" live with Pink. Other performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Florida Georgia Line. There will be a number of collaborative performances, including a rendition of "Bluebird" by Miranda Lambert, Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick.

Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi will team up to perform "Beer Can't Fix," while Carry Underwood and Tenille Townes are coming together for a shared performance that has yet to be announced. All in all, it will be a night that country fans cannot miss.

Sadly, that leaves Big Brother fans hanging, as the show has become a lifeline for many TV lovers during this coronavirus dry spell. So far, the show has been keeping a strict schedule of new episodes every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday since Aug. 5.

The show did not miss a night, however, but merely moved over to Tuesday, Sept. 15 to make room for the ACM Awards. If you missed it on the night that it premiered, it's still not too late to catch up. The episode is available to stream on CBS' streaming platform, CBS All Access — which will soon rebrand as Paramount+. The change was announced on Tuesday by President and CEO Bob Bakish, who teased some exciting new features for streaming fans now that ViacomCBS can unite.

"Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling," Bakish said of the new platform. "With Paramount Plus, we’re excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy."

Paramount+ will launch in early 2021. In the meantime, live TV fans can tune in to the ACM Awards live on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.