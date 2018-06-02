‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Jim Parson Reacts to Roseanne Barr’s Racist Tweet: ‘How Did You Type That?’

Jim Parsons’ reaction to Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet, which led to the cancellation of her hit ABC series, can be summarized with one question: why?

The Big Bang Theory star said he couldn’t imagine what caused the disgraced comedian to fire off the tweet, joking that former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett is the product of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.

“How and why? That was really my only reaction to it,” Parsons said on CNN’s The Van Jones Show, which airs at 7 p.m. ET Saturday.

“Reading that tweet and reading it several times… I was like, ‘How did you type that?’” he said to host Van Jones.

ABC canceled Roseanne on Tuesday after the tweet gathered an avalanche of outrage.

Parsons said people in the entertainment industry are being held to a higher standard than politicians, including President Donald Trump.

“It’s okay to say certain things as an elected official right now that it is not necessarily okay to say as an entertainer, and I find that fascinating,” Parsons said.

“That’s not even a judgment. I think that is a fact. If your job is put in place by the citizens… then you can still get by.”

This is not the first time Parsons has commented on the scandal. On Tuesday, the actor shared a fan-made poster for a potential spinoff starring Laurie Metcalf, who plays his character’s mother on Big Bang. The sister featured a photo of Metcalf titled Jackie, along with the slogan “you watched it for her anyway.”

With regards to the scandal, Barr apologized for the remark, and claimed to be leaving Twitter.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” Barr wrote. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”

After three days of endless Twitter rants with apologies, accusations and retweets of conspiracy theories, Barr went radio silent Friday.

ABC has been scrambling to decide whether to continue the Roseanne brand without its star in a third reboot.

According to a TMZ report, Sara Gilbert has been calling cast members to see if they might want to be involved in a spinoff centered around her character, Darlene Conner. John Goodman is reportedly “very interested” in the project.

Metcalf and Goodman are reportedly open to the spinoff, as long as the idea is right for the series. And with actors already set to be paid about $15 million collectively for the now-scrapped 13-episode second season, the network might be encouraged to continue the series in any way possible.