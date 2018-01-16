‘Big Bang Theory’ Sneak Peek: Beth Behrs Gets Cozy With Raj

Former 2 Broke Girls actress Beth Behrs is throwing out her diner apron and tossing on a robe, as new photos reveal that she’ll be joining The Big Bang Theory as a potential love interest for Raj.

In the photos shared exclusively by Entertainment Weekly, Kunal Nayyar (who plays Raj) and Behrs can bee seen enjoying some breakfast together after what can only be assumed to have been a night of passion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Behrs will be starring as a woman named Nell, who Raj gets close to, only to discover that he has wound up right in the middle of a domestic spat.

As it turns out, Nell is a school teacher who recently separated from her husband (played by the incomparable Walton Goggins) and he is none too pleased about her budding relationship with Raj.

“We have a such a great cast, sometimes it’s hard to bring in outside actors, which is why we were so lucky to get someone as great as Beth to play Nell,” said Steve Holland, Big Bang Theory executive producer.

“She and Kunal were hysterical together. It’s easy to see why Raj falls for her even though technically she’s still married to Oliver, the equally fantastic Walton Goggins,” Holland added.

While Raj is finding himself in the middle of a fictional controversy, the woman who plays his mother on the show recently found herself in the middle of one in the real world.

Alice Amter plays Mrs. Koothrappali, Raj’s mother, on the series, and she recently jumped to Matt Damon‘s defense, saying that she thinks he’s been treated unfairly over comments he made about sexual harassment in Hollywood.

“I love Matt Damon. Leave Matt alone,“ Amter said while speaking with a TMZ cameraman outside of a restaurant in Hollywood, California.

After being told that women are petitioning to have his cameo removed from the upcoming film Ocean’s 8, to which she responded, “I’m sorry, he didn’t sexually harass anyone, correct?“

The cameraman told her, “No, he did not.“ She smiled and replied, “So that’s all that matters isn’t it?“

“I don’t think Matt Damon should lose any job. And, I think, as much as, you know, this exists, and is systemic and stuff, I think there’s an awful lot of people jumping on a big bandwagon here,“ the actress added.

“And I think it’s time to step back, and take a breathe, and, you know, really think about those that were harassed, [it’s] all well and good that you’ve come forward,“ Amter also said. “All those that have done harassing, [its] all well and good that we know about it. But those that are just commenting… isn’t this a country of free speech?“