'Big Bang Theory' Fans Hoping for Reunion After Kunal Nayyar's Throwback Photo

The Big Bang Theory ended in 2019, but a recent throwback photo from Kunal Nayyar is making fans wish that a full-on reunion would happen. Nayyar portrayed Raj Koothrappali in the CBS sitcom's entire 12-season run, and it seems the show is still on his mind. He posted a sweet throwback photo to Instagram of him and his fellow ensemble cast members on the steps of the apartment building set, captioning that he is "missing my family."

Fans have taken the liberty themselves to express how much they really want the cast to actually reunite now, with some pointing out that there should be a reunion show, likely much like Friends did, or just a revival where it's a continuation of The Big Bang Theory. Technically it hasn't been that long since the series ended, but four years without it still seems like forever, especially with the time that we basically lost thanks to the COVID lockdown.

There is a Big Bang Theory spin-off in development, so it's always possible there could be some type of reunion in that series. Not many details have been released about the show, at least when it comes to whether it will be connected to the original series or be separate, but either way, this could be a good time for them to reunite. Even if it is separate from TBBT, it could serve as a fun cameo. Or if it can't happen on-screen, at least the cast getting together could be enough. Maybe they can even go to Warner Bros. Studio in Hollywood and recreate that throwback picture for even more nostalgia.

It might be a little too early to think about a Friends-like reunion show or something like Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, at least for now, but since it seems like the cast are still close with each other, hopefully, any reunion that does happen with them off-camera is still documented. The series is still loved to this day, and sometimes, it feels like 12 seasons just wasn't enough. Fans do always have prequel series Young Sheldon, which includes references to the original show every once in a while and surprise voiceovers from the original cast alongside Jim Parsons.

While waiting for any sign of a Big Bang Theory reunion, the series is streaming in full on the newly-rebranded Max platform. It may not be the same, but it can get fans more and more hopeful and ready for a reunion, should that ever happen in the future.