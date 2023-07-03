'Stranger Things' and 'Big Bang Theory' Stars Join Cast of Sci-Fi Comedy Audible Original 'Third Eye'

Audible just announced a new scripted sci-fi/fantasy podcast with an A-list cast. Third Eye is created by Felicia Day, and stars Neil Gaiman, Sean Astin, LilyPichu, Will Wheaton, London Hughes, Danny Pudi, Alan Tudyk, Hudson Yang, Christopher Judge and more. This comedy is expected to debut in October.

Third Eye is a story Day has been plotting for years, and it makes full use of its medium as an audio narrative. It centers around a wizard named Laurel (Day), who is still reeling from a fight against the evil Tybus (Judge) a decade earlier. As the story begins, she is forced to dust herself off and fight the good fight again, rescuing friends and making new ones along the way. From the sound of it, the world will combine the sci-fi and fantasy genres with just about every other supernatural trope out there, as Astin plays a vampire named Frank alongside LilyPichu's character – a normal teenage girl named Kate Chen.

"As my biggest passion project since The Guild, I am thrilled that Audible has allowed me to bring Third Eye to life in the exact way I've been imagining for years," Day said when the show was announced. "I can't wait for fans to listen and fall in love with these characters as much as I have."

Audible Studios executive Zola Mashariki added: "Third Eye is a testament to Felicia Day's unparalleled creativity, transporting listeners to a genre-bending universe of science-fiction blended with comedy. With a uniquely imaginative performance, Neil Gaiman headlines an outstanding cast comprised of genre royalty. Third Eye is sure to captivate audiences worldwide, and we're thrilled to add yet another exciting show to our growing collection of Audible originals."

Not only are Day and some of the other stars here legends in the sci-fi/fantasy genres, but they are icons in the burgeoning audio market as well. Gaiman narrates the Audible original series The Sandman, an audio adaptation of the acclaimed comic book series he wrote decades ago, while Wheaton is on the voice cast along with plenty of other heavy hitters. Wheaton has also narrated some of the biggest hit books on Audible in recent years, including The Martian by Andy Weir and Full Throttle by Joe Hill, to name a couple.

Third Eye is slated for release on Oct. 5, 2023 only on Audible. In the meantime, you can find several other works by Day there and by several of the other names on this list.