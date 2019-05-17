‘Big Bang Theory’ Series Finale Viewership Ratings Released

As one may have predicted, The Big Bang Theory ended with a bang, too. The long-running CBS sitcom ended its 12-season run on Thursday night with an audience of 18 million total viewers, while scoring a 3.1 rating in its 18-49 demographics group.

Those numbers mark more than a three-and-a-half year high in audience, while matching a one-and-a-half year high in the demo.

The total viewership figure is the highest the show has produced since September 2015 and marks the highest-rated episode of Big Bang‘s 12th and final season by far. The previous season 12 high was 2.57 for the February 7 episode, and the average for the season to-date was 2.2 prior to last night’s finale.

Leading out of the finale, Young Sheldon also hit 16- and 15-month highs with its season 2 finale (13.7 million/2.2), while the Big Bang retrospective special did 11.8 million and a 1.8. CBS’ big night was capped off with S.W.A.T.‘s finale, which hit and tied season highs with 6 million and 0.9.

The Big Bang bump also boosted The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to a blockbuster 3.8 household rating for the night. The late-night show featured an extended interview with the cast of the beloved sitcom.

As a whole, CBS finished with an average rating of 2.0. Not every network could count itself so lucky, however, as other networks saw significantly lower ratings numbers, even for their several finale episodes.

On ABC (and opposite The Big Bang), Grey’s Anatomy reeled in 5.9 million viewers and a 1.3 demo rating — which actually both tied for series lows. Station 19 also dipped with 4.9 million and 0.8 demo rating, but For the People ticked upward with 2.6 million and 0.5 demo in its series finale.

On NBC, Superstore‘s two-episode special averaged 2.2 million and 0.6 in demo, which brought both numbers to season lows. Brooklyn Nine-Nine also dipped with its finale (1.6 million/0.5). And Law & Order: SVU hit and tied series lows with its finale (3.5 million/0.7).

Over on The CW, iZombie (615K/0.2) held steady, while In the Dark ticked up with 521K/0.2.

On Fox, the fourth episode of Paradise Hotel did 1.1 million and 0.3 in demo ratings.