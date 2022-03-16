‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Premiere Date Announced With Official Trailer, First Look Photos

Better Call Saul Season 6 is well on its way, and fans will be excited to learn that the show finally has a premiere date and some new first-look photos and a new trailer. AMC has announced that the final season of will roll out in two parts. The first part will premiere on April, 18 and will consist of seven episodes. The second part will debut on July 11, concluding the series with its final six episodes.

“In my eyes, this is our most ambitious, surprising and, yes, heartbreaking season. Even under incredibly challenging circumstances, the whole Saul team — writers, cast, producers, directors and crew — have outdone themselves. I couldn’t be more excited to share what we’ve accomplished together,” said Showrunner and Executive Producer Peter Gould in a press release announcing the final season premiere dates.

“Vince, Peter and Bob took the question, ‘Why would you ever try to follow one of the most celebrated and beloved shows in television history with a sequel?’ and they answered it on every possible level, with truly extraordinary results,” added Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks.

McDermott continued, “Saul Goodman has been a central character on AMC for more than a decade, and he really livens up the place. Profound appreciation and respect for Vince, Peter, Bob, Rhea, Jonathan, Giancarlo, Patrick, Michael and everyone else responsible for this remarkable series, which has earned its place alongside in the hearts and minds of millions of fans and in the pantheon of great television. As we approach these final episodes, it truly is S’all good, man.”

Finally, Jeff Frost, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios, offered: “While we are very sad to say goodbye to this complicated and fascinating character, we can’t wait for Saul’s full story to be revealed to audiences. Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad are woven into the DNA of Sony Pictures Television and we are in complete awe of what Peter and Vince have created. They have truly transformed television.”

Frost went on to say, “And this season of Saul, bolstered by the incomparable performances of Bob, Rhea, Jonathan, Giancarlo and the rest of this brilliant cast, takes that legacy to even loftier heights. We are so honored and grateful to have been on this journey with the entire Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul teams, as well as our partners at AMC in bringing this captivating world to life.”