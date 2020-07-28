2020 Emmy Nominations: 'Better Call Saul' Fans Irate Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn Were Snubbed

The 2020 Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday morning, sparking outrage on social media due to some notable snubs. As virtual ceremony kicked off at 8:30 a.m. PT, with Leslie Jones hosting along with presenters Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany, and Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma, social media erupted when they discovered that Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn did not receive any nominations.

Leading up to the nominations, many had believed that Odenkirk, who portrays Saul Goodman, and Seehorn, who takes on the role of Kim Wexler, would be nominated due to their outstanding performances. Odenkirk has been nominated for lead actor in a drama series at the Emmy Awards for every season of the series, and a June 26 story from Entertainment Weekly had called for Seehorn’s nomination. As the names were read for the Best Actor in a Drama Series and Best Actress in a Drama Series categories, however, neither of them were among the nominees.

The absence of their names among the likes of Jason Bateman (Ozark), Steve Carell (The Morning Show), Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), and more immediately sparked backlash. As the nominees continued to be announced for other categories, many Better Call Saul fans flocked to Twitter to react to the snubs. Keep scrolling to see what they have to say.