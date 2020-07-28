2020 Emmy Nominations: 'Better Call Saul' Fans Irate Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn Were Snubbed
The 2020 Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday morning, sparking outrage on social media due to some notable snubs. As virtual ceremony kicked off at 8:30 a.m. PT, with Leslie Jones hosting along with presenters Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany, and Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma, social media erupted when they discovered that Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn did not receive any nominations.
Leading up to the nominations, many had believed that Odenkirk, who portrays Saul Goodman, and Seehorn, who takes on the role of Kim Wexler, would be nominated due to their outstanding performances. Odenkirk has been nominated for lead actor in a drama series at the Emmy Awards for every season of the series, and a June 26 story from Entertainment Weekly had called for Seehorn’s nomination. As the names were read for the Best Actor in a Drama Series and Best Actress in a Drama Series categories, however, neither of them were among the nominees.
The absence of their names among the likes of Jason Bateman (Ozark), Steve Carell (The Morning Show), Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), and more immediately sparked backlash. As the nominees continued to be announced for other categories, many Better Call Saul fans flocked to Twitter to react to the snubs. Keep scrolling to see what they have to say.
Rhea Seehorn snubbed again!!! She as Kim Wexler has consistently delivered one of the best performances on TV for 5 seasons of Better Call Saul. Fuck this shit. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/F8gj00Mq3m— nakul. (@itsNaCool) July 28, 2020
My response to the Emmys ignoring Rhea Seehorn AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/UE1fmLZZJA— Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) July 28, 2020
REPLACE STEVE WITH BOB ODENKIRK WTF pic.twitter.com/evFs5ReqVR— kyleo (@kyle4prezident) July 28, 2020
FUCK THE TELEVISION ACADEMY HOW THE FUCK DO YOU SNUB RHEA SEEHORN FOR FIVE EXCELLENT FUCKING SEASONS OF TELEVISION. ALSO JUSTICE FOR BOB ODENKIRK THIS WAS HIS FINEST WORK— Miles Surrey (@HKSurrey) July 28, 2020
What in the actual FUCK! Bob Odenkirk didn't even get nominated for Better Call Saul?— Saul Goodman⚖ (@itsSaulGoodman) July 28, 2020
Fuck the Emmys. Such bullshit. pic.twitter.com/NmDatTTTIu
Rhea Seehorn.... no nomination. Snubbed again.— Saul Goodman⚖ (@itsSaulGoodman) July 28, 2020
Fuck the Emmys. Really. Bullshit. #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/ezBe856eLz
rhea seehorn and bob odenkirk shut out pic.twitter.com/hqJmfnXDII— miriam (@moonrisefilm) July 28, 2020
No Bob, no Rhea, no Tony, no Vince. What a sick joke. pic.twitter.com/QNOy3nRTZj— Biff ☄ (@AlpineShepBoy) July 28, 2020
Wait. That's no Bob Odenkirk for Drama Actor.
Byyyyyyyyye.— Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) July 28, 2020
THE EMMYS STILL WONT NOMINATE RHEA SEEHORN pic.twitter.com/zQeCDXEgJJ— miriam (@moonrisefilm) July 28, 2020
so let me get this straight: no Emmy for bob odenkirk, rhea seehorn, jonathan banks OR tony dalton. i see. how embarrassing for you @TelevisionAcad pic.twitter.com/C4A3UmDbDn— dog odenkirk stan (@mcgillodenkirk) July 28, 2020
Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn missing out on Emmys for #BetterCallSaul is a genuine crime— ViewerAnon #BlackLivesMatter (@ViewerAnon) July 28, 2020
The Emmys really said fuck it and snubbed Rhea Seehorn and Bob Odenkirk after that masterpiece that is Better Call Saul S5, really hate it here pic.twitter.com/moPhwrHac4— Lorenzo #SaveDaredevil (@DevilOfHK99) July 28, 2020
Neither Rhea Seehorn or Bob Odenkirk were nominated for Better Call Saul so the Emmys continue to be meaningless. pic.twitter.com/EkIN3tVJ8L— Nathan Steinmetz. (@Humanstein) July 28, 2020