'Better Call Saul' Season 5 Finale Has Fans Wondering How It Will All End
The Season 5 finale of Better Call Saul certainly set the stage for its upcoming conclusion. The Breaking Bad prequel is concluding with Season 6, and fans definitely had some thoughts about all the loose ends that are still left dangling. Warning: spoilers for Better Call Saul's latest episode, "Something Unforgiveable," to follow.
Considering everything that did happen, the biggest surprise with Monday's episode was what didn't. Namely, Kim (Rhea Seehorn) has made it all the way to the show's final season. While her inevitable exit still looms large, she's managed to navigate the world of the Salamanca cartel. Including a breathtaking standoff with Lalo (Tony Dalton) in last week's episode, "Bad Choice Road." However, she's still fixated on joining with Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and his reckless descent into becoming Saul Goodman, to the point where she could be putting her legal career in jeopardy.
Following Kim's dressing-down of Lalo, he spends "Something Unforgivable" unwinding at his villa in Mexico, while Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) spends it waiting for his assassins to take him out (which does not go super well). So, along with Jimmy's final transformation and Kim's reckless abandon, Lalo is likely headed back north to get some revenge on not only Gus, but Nacho (Michael Mando), who he's bound to notice was MIA by the time the season drew to a close.
Roles reversed. Kim is now Jimmy & Jimmy is now Kim. #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/TsqSSBUqOr— MacPali (@AliMacPali786) April 21, 2020
I see where season 6 is headed, regardless of how tonight ends #BetterCallSaul #LalosRevenge— Michael Caprio (@MikeCaprio__) April 21, 2020
Everyone hoping nothing happens to Kim #bettercallsaul pic.twitter.com/oozQFmLylb— Thurman Louse (@fistsofapathy) April 21, 2020
"you know who really knew Jimmy? Chuck".
that was possibly the most powerful thing said throughout the entire series so far. thanks Howard. #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/uR0ML7xZwo— e.r. (@FiebreDeJack) April 21, 2020
Kim & Jimmy are having a nice, peaceful time right now. Fuck... something real bad is about to happen. #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/DMEZIZ54Sq— The Post-Crisis Version of Nick Vargas (@Nv2187) April 21, 2020
Kim to Jimmy "you're not gonna do it again?"— arabella (@homewardove) April 21, 2020
Kim 30 minutes later "Let's do it again" #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/tsCzs6j8eU
At this point Lalo is the character I'm most worried for and I don't know how we got here.#BetterCallSaul— Wilcrest (@Wilcrest10) April 21, 2020
Me, when I go through a fast food drive-thru joint 😂 #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/umUHRbILRl— MacPali (@AliMacPali786) April 21, 2020
I know Lalo like really really needs to die
But man, I just love watching him on screen. The breaking bad universe's best villain. I want more #BetterCallSaul— steph flurry (@steph__flurry) April 21, 2020
Lalo escaping the assassination in #bettercallsaul pic.twitter.com/1V7sKPf9rx— Rebecca Baker (@MsRebeccaBaker) April 21, 2020
Why did I somehow just find myself cheering for Lalo? #BetterCallSaul @Daltontony— Stephen Nilsen (@stephennilsen) April 21, 2020
You need to send someone a little more serious than the turtleneck crew to take down Lalo! #BetterCallSaul— Tijuana Sullivan (@TJSullivanLA) April 21, 2020
So... the final season of #BetterCallSaul is going to be about the downfall of Lalo, whatever happens to Kim and Nacho, and Saul expanding him own firm? Let's do this.— Marty (@msj41817) April 21, 2020