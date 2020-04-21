'Better Call Saul' Season 5 Finale Has Fans Wondering How It Will All End

The Season 5 finale of Better Call Saul certainly set the stage for its upcoming conclusion. The Breaking Bad prequel is concluding with Season 6, and fans definitely had some thoughts about all the loose ends that are still left dangling. Warning: spoilers for Better Call Saul's latest episode, "Something Unforgiveable," to follow.

Considering everything that did happen, the biggest surprise with Monday's episode was what didn't. Namely, Kim (Rhea Seehorn) has made it all the way to the show's final season. While her inevitable exit still looms large, she's managed to navigate the world of the Salamanca cartel. Including a breathtaking standoff with Lalo (Tony Dalton) in last week's episode, "Bad Choice Road." However, she's still fixated on joining with Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and his reckless descent into becoming Saul Goodman, to the point where she could be putting her legal career in jeopardy.

Following Kim's dressing-down of Lalo, he spends "Something Unforgivable" unwinding at his villa in Mexico, while Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) spends it waiting for his assassins to take him out (which does not go super well). So, along with Jimmy's final transformation and Kim's reckless abandon, Lalo is likely headed back north to get some revenge on not only Gus, but Nacho (Michael Mando), who he's bound to notice was MIA by the time the season drew to a close.