Taylor Sheridan Series Renewed for Season 2 Before Season 1 Even Airs

One of Taylor Sheridan’s new series is getting a second season renewal before the first season even releases.

The Paramount+ series The Madison, a spin-off of Sheridan’s global smash hit Yellowstone, is set to premiere sometime this year or next year. A second season is already officially in the works, according to Deadline.

It’s not shocking that the new bosses of Paramount are looking to Sheridan for success, as his shows are some of the most popular in the company’s portfolio. In fact, the company said as much in a press event last week.

“On Paramount+ today, we have a really great foundation, which is the Taylor Sheridan universe,” said Chair of Direct-to-Consumer Cindy Holland. Paramount’s CEO, David Ellison, concurred and called Sheridan “a singular genius with a perfect track record.”

The Madison will follow a New York City family who moves to central Montana—presumably somewhere near the Dutton family’s Yellowstone ranch. Michelle Pfeiffer (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Patrick J. Adams (Suits), and Matthew Fox (LOST).

In addition to the early renewal for The Madison, Paramount has also renewed Sheridan’s Special Ops: Lioness (starring Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman) for a third season.

Sheridan’s current deal with Paramount runs until 2028, but Ellison tells Deadline he is already looking into an extension.

“We can just make this his home for as long as he wants to tell stories,” Ellison said.