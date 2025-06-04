Cole Hauser Gives Update on Rip and Beth ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

A new Yellowstone spinoff centering on Rip and Beth is coming soon, and Cole Hauser has a new update.

Dutton Ranch is set to premiere this fall on Paramount Network, nearly a year after Yellowstone ended.

Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler, spoke about the new series with The Hollywood Reporter and admitted that not “having the cast around certainly [is hard].” He continued, “Forrie J. Smith [who played Lloyd] has become such a great friend of mine that to think that my right-hand guy wouldn’t be there [is hard]. But Kelly and I, we’re focused on [Rip and Beth’s] relationship and our love together, and what we’re going to get [them] into. I’m excited just like everybody else. I can’t wait to see what they come up with. Hopefully, we’ll start seeing stuff soon.”

L-R: Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton on episode 513 of Paramount Network’s Yellowstone

As of now, a premiere date for Dutton Ranch has not been revealed, but it’s been confirmed the show will premiere later this year. Not much has been shared about the plot details, but the Yellowstone finale saw the couple moving away to start their new life in Dillon, Montana. Even though Beth and Rip will be away from family, it sounds like the cast still means a lot to Hauser, and working on a new series shouldn’t jeopardize his relationship with them. Plus, it’s always possible Beth and Rip will be visited by familiar faces.

Dutton Ranch won’t be the only new Yellowstone spinoff coming soon. Luke Grimes will be reprising his role as Kayce Dutton early next year with the CBS series Y: Marshals. A premiere date for that one has not been announced, but it will be premiering during midseason 2026 and will be the first Yellowstone series that is a CBS Original. The other ones are either Paramount Network or Paramount+. Dutton Ranch, for example, will be on Paramount Network.

More information on Dutton Ranch should be revealed in the coming months, including what exactly Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton will be up to and if fans can look forward to any other characters popping up. While Yellowstone ended in December, the franchise lives on with old and new spinoffs, and there is much coming on the horizon. The wait will be worth it, but for now, fans will just have to watch Yellowstone on Peacock.