A-List Actress Joining Beth and Rip ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

The Yellowstone universe is expanding. Deadline reports Annette Bening has joined the leading cast of the Paramount+ Yellowstone Beth and Rip spinoff series, which is currently titled The Dutton Ranch, as Beulah Jackson, who is described as the powerful, cunning and charming head of a major ranch in Texas.

Bening will star opposite Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser and Finn Little, who will reprise their original roles in the new series. Chad Feehan has been tapped as the showrunner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Dutton Ranch, home to Beth Dutton (Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Hauser), “is a testament to the peace they sought, fought for, and nearly died for, as they’ve come to cherish their 7,000-acre land. With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter (Little) becomes the man he’s supposed to be,” a synopsis reads.

Deadline previously revealed the show is expected to remain on the same present-day timeline as the original series. Yellowstone followed the Dutton family that controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The series also explores family conflict over their land in the state of Montana.

The successful franchise also has two prequels 1883 and 1923, both of which have ended. Other spinoffs in the works include The Madison for Paramount+, led by Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn, and Y: Marshals for CBS, led by Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton. Additional universe series 1944 and 6666 previously were announced as being in development.

Yellowstone was co-created by Sheridan and John Linson. Kevin Costner starred as the patriarch. It ran for five seasons, with Costner exiting after its fourth season due to reported creative differences.