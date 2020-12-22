'B Positive' Gets Full-Season Order at CBS

✖

B Positive, a new sitcom starring Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford, has received a full-season order at CBS. The network made the announcement on Monday, revealing that the show will now get 18 episodes for Season 1, instead of the initially planned 13. In a hilarious clip shared to their Instagram accounts, Middleditch and Ashford unveiled the news to their fans and followers.

In the video, Ashford video calls Middleditch, to discover he's glee-less-ly making his way through the lockdown holiday. In order to cheer him up, Ashford tells Middleditch that she got him a "very fancy" present, that he has to sit down for. The actress then hit play on her computer, starting up some music, and she begins to sing a song she wrote to the tune of "Oh Christmas Tree," while holding a light-up microphone. "More episodes, More episodes. They're giving us more episodes!" she belts out. "More episodes, More episodes. B Positive, new episodes."

Ashford continued to sing: "They thought 13 was not enough! To satisfy our fandom's love. And so we get another five..." At this point Middleditch chimed in, saying, "Hey, I wish I could give you a high five." Ashford then stopped and quipped that "rhyming five with five isn't the best," but that she had fun anyway. Middleditch then thanks her for calling and says that he'll see her soon. Ashford hilariously replies, "You need your own microphone."

Annaleigh Ashford and Thomas Middleditch have some holiday cheer and good news to share: we're getting more #BPositive!

B Positive is executive produced by Chuck Lorre (The Big Bang Theory, Two-and-a-Half Men), and stars Middleditch as a therapist named Drew, a newly divorced dad who discovers that he needs a new kidney. At the same time, he meets Gina (played by Ashford), a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers to let him have one of her kidneys. The show was created by Marco Pennette, and is loosely based on his real-life experience as a transplant recipient.

In addition to Ashford and Middleditch, B Positive also stars Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G. and Terrence Terrell. Prior to their roles on the show, Middleditch starred in the HBO comedy Silicon Valley, and Ashford is a Tony Award winner who appeared on Masters of Sex. Fans can catch B Positive when is airs on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, only on CBS.