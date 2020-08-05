Fall TV Premiere Dates 2020: Every New and Returning Show to Watch For
The coronavirus pandemic may have ground TV and movie production to a halt across the world, but that doesn’t mean the 2020 fall TV schedule has been wiped clean. As the summer months draw to a close and people look forward to the chillier temperatures that also beckon in the beloved fall TV season, some networks are already releasing their 2020 fall TV premiere dates.
The Spring TV season had largely been affected by the pandemic. Across networks, series were forced to end production early or postpone it until it was deemed safe, resulting in several series, such as Grey's Anatomy, being forced to cut their seasons short by several episodes. Now, however, filming is resuming, with some newly mandated safety measures, and fall the TV season is about to be in full swing.
TV viewers will be able to tune into everything from the next season of Dancing With the Stars to Fox's L.A.'s Finest, with all of the major networks – ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, The CW, and more – unveiling the upcoming premiere dates of a few select titles, with more promised to come at a later date. Keep scrolling to see the complete 2020 fall TV schedule as it stands currently, including some highly-anticipated premiers on the streaming front, as compiled by Rotten Tomatoes.
August
Saturday, Aug. 1
Earthflight, A Nature Special Presentation: Season 1 (2013) 8 p.m., BBC America
Anything Is Possible – The Serge Ibaka Story, Crackle Plus
Super Monsters: The New Class, Netflix
Syfy Wire After Dark: Season 1, 11 p.m., Syfy
Sunday, Aug. 2
Connected: Season 1 (2020) Netflix
Taskmaster: Series 1 (2015) 8 p.m., The CW
The Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 5 (2020) 9 p.m., Bravo
Shark vs. Surfer, 8 p.m., Nat Geo
Hiroshima and Nagasaki: 75 Years Later, 9 p.m., History
Fridge Wars: Season 1, 9 p.m., The CW
Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice, 10 p.m., Lifetime
The Osbournes Want to Believe, 10 p.m., Lifetime
Family of Us: A PBS American Portrait Story, 10:30 p.m., PBS
Monday, Aug. 3
Sex Next Door: Season 1 (2020) Quibi
The Fugitive: Season 1 (2020), Quibi
Immigration Nation: Miniseries (2020), Netflix
31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards, 8 p.m., Logo
Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and Azn, 9 p.m., Discovery
Tuesday, Aug. 4
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp, Netflix
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave, Netflix
Mundo Mistério (Mystery Lab), Netflix
American Chopper, 9 p.m., Discovery
What’s It Worth?: Season 1, 9 p.m., A&E
Extreme Unboxing: Season 1, 10 p.m. A&E
Backyard Envy: Season 2, 10 p.m., Bravo
John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero, 10 p.m., CBS
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Coroner: Season 1 (2019) 9 p.m., The CW
Anelka: Misunderstood (Anelka: L'incompris) (2020) Netflix
World's Most Wanted: Season 1 (2020) Netflix
Catfish: The TV Show: Season 9 (2020) 8 p.m., MTV
True Life Presents: Quarantine Stories: Season 1, 9 p.m., MTV
Marrying Millions: Season 2, 10 p.m., Lifetime
Big Brother: Season 32, 8 p.m., CBS
Thursday, Aug. 6
Upright: Mini-Series (2019) Sundance Now
The Rain: Season 3 (2020) Netflix
Hitmen: Season 1 (2020), Pecock
On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries, HBO Max
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods, Netflix
Christina on the Coast: Season 3, 9 p.m., HGTV
Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season 1 (2021) CBS All Access
Friday, Aug. 7
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia: Season 1 (2020) Netflix
Selling Sunset: Season 3 (2020) Netflix
Pan y Circo: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video
Tales of Arcadia: Chapter 3, Netflix
Alta Mar (High Seas): Season 3, Netflix
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space, Netflix
¡Nailed It! México: Season 2, Netflix
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2, Netflix
Sing On! Germany, Netflix
Tiny Creatures, Netflix
Word Party Songs, Netflix
Jessy and Nessy: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video
Being Reuben, 9 p.m., The CW
Saturday, Aug. 8
License to Kill: Season 2, 6 p.m., Oxygen
Jodi Arias: Cellmate Secrets, 10 p.m., Lifetime
Dallas and Robo, midnight, Syfy
Sunday, Aug. 9
We Hunt Together: Season 1 (2020) 10 p.m., Showtime
Endeavour: Series 7 (2020) 9 p.m., PBS
YOLO: Crystal Fantasy: Season 1, midnight, Adult Swim
Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach Off, 9 p.m., Discovery
Tyson vs Jaws: Rumble on the Reef, 9 p.m., Discovery
Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, 10 p.m., Lifetime
Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment, 10 p.m., Bravo
Monday, Aug. 10
About Face: Season 1 (2020) Quibi
Mapleworth Murders: Season 1 (2020) Quibi
GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event, Netflix
Great White Double Trouble, 8 p.m., Discovery
ShaqAttack, 9 p.m., Discovery
10 Things You Don’t Know: Season 1, 10 p.m., E!
Jaws Awakens, 10 p.m., Discovery
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids, Netflix
Extinct or Alive: Land of the Lost Sharks, 8 p.m., Discovery
America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition, 9 p.m., History
Will Smith: Off the Deep End, 9 p.m., Discovery
Doubling Down With the Derricos, 10 p.m., TLC
Hard Knocks: Los Angeles, 10 p.m., HBO
Great White Serial Killer Extinction, 10 p.m., Discovery
Wednesday, Aug. 12
(Un)Well: Season 1 (2020) Netflix
Monster Under the Bridge, 8 p.m., Discovery
Jaws in America, 9 p.m., Discovery
Impact of Hate: Charlottesville, 9 p.m., ID
Mega Predators of Oz, 10 p.m., Discovery
Thursday, Aug. 13
Five Bedrooms: Season 1 (2020) Peacock
Infinity Train Book 3, HBO Max
Air Jaws 2020, 8 p.m., Discovery
Adam Devine’s Secret Shark Lair, 9 p.m., Discovery
Sharks of Neptune, 10 p.m., Discovery
Friday, Aug. 14
Ted Lasso: Season 1 (2020) Apple TV+
3%: Season 3 (2019) Netflix
Teenage Bounty Hunters: Season 1 (2020) Netflix
Glow Up: Season 2, Netflix
El robo del siglo, Netflix
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun, Netflix
Teenage Bounty Hunters, Netflix
Weird But True!: Season 3, Disney+
World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji, Amazon Prime Video
The Great Heist, Netflix
Alien Sharks: First Contact, 8 p.m., Discovery
Lair of the Great White, 9 p.m., Discovery
Tiger Shark King, 10 p.m., Discovery
Saturday, Aug. 15
Rita: Season 5, Netflix
Stranger: Season 2, Netflix
Sharks of Ghost Island, 8 p.m., Discovery
Wicked Sharks, 9 p.m., Discovery
Sharks Gone Wild 3, 10 p.m., Discovery
Sunday, Aug. 16
The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth: Season 5 (2020) 8 p.m., Showtime
Lovecraft Country: Season 1 (2020) 9 p.m., HBO
Naked & Afraid of Sharks 2, 8 p.m., Discovery
Darcey & Stacey: Season 1, 10 p.m., TLC
Monday, Aug. 17
Punk'd: Season 2 (2020) Quibi
Glitch Techs: Season 2, Netflix
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Season 2, 10 p.m., Food
Bad Chad Customs: Season 2, 10 p.m., Discovery
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Dead Pixels: Season 1, 8 p.m., The CW
Undercover Billionaire: Return to Erie, 9 p.m., Discovery
I Quit: Season 1, 10 p.m., Discovery
Wednesday, Aug. 19
DeMarcus Family Rules, Netflix
High Score, Netflix
Donkmaster: Season 1, 10:30 p.m., Vice
Thursday, Aug. 20
Biohackers, Netflix
Great Pretender, Netflix
Singletown: Season 1, HBO Max
Friday, Aug. 21
Lucifer: Season 5 (2019) Netflix
Hoops: Season 1 (2020) Netflix
Find Me in Paris: Season 3 (2020) Hulu
Clifford the Big Red Dog: Season 2, Amazon Prime Video
Alien TV, Netflix
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3, Netflix
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue, 8 p.m., VH1
Saturday, Aug. 22
Love in the Time of Corona, 8 p.m., Freeform
Sunday, Aug. 23
The Vow: Season 1, HBO
Elena of Avalor: Coronation Day, 8 p.m., Disney Junior
Monday, Aug. 24
Reno 911!: Part 2, Quibi
Nice One!, Quibi
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Emily’s Wonder Lab, Netflix
Trinkets: Season 2 (2019) Netflix
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, Netflix
La venganza de Analía, Netflix
Million Dollar Beach House, Netflix
Thursday, Aug. 27
Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness: Season 1, HBO Max
Aggretsuko: Season 3, Netflix
Friday, Aug. 28
Cobra Kai: Season 1 (2018) Netflix (after previously airing on YouTube)
Cobra Kai: Season 2 (2019) Netflix (after previously airing on YouTube)
Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys, Amazon Prime Video
I Am a Killer, Netflix
Sunday, Aug. 30
Love Fraud: Season 1 (2020) 9 p.m., Showtime
Top Gear Nepal Special, 8 p.m., BBC America
2020 MTV VMAs, MTV
Monday, Aug. 31
Wireless: Season 1 (2020) Quibi
This Joka with Will Smith, Quibi
August TBD
Selena + Chef: Season 1, HBO Max
September
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Supernanny: Season 8 (2020) 8 p.m., Lifetime (returning from hiatus)
Thursday, Sept. 3
A.P. Bio: Season 3 (2020) Peacock
Friday, Sept. 4
The Boys: Season 2 (2020) Amazon Prime Video
Away: Season 1 (2020) Netflix
Sunday, Sept. 6
Undercover: Season 2 (2020) Netflix
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 1 (2020) Starz
Uncensored: Season 3, 10 p.m., TV One
Monday, Sept. 7
Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne, 9 p.m., A&E
Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren, 9 p.m., Travel
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Frontline: “Growing Up Poor in Trump’s America” (w.t.), 9 p.m., PBS
Biography: I Want My MTV, 9 p.m., MTV
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Woke: Season 1 (2020) Hulu
NOVA “Human Nature,” 9 p.m., PBS
Brother vs. Brother: Season 7, 9 p.m., HGTV
Thursday, Sept. 10
Julie and the Phantoms: Season 1 (2020) Netflix
Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!: Season 1, 10 p.m., WE tv
Bin Laden’s Hard Drive, 9 p.m., Nat Geo
Friday, Sept. 11
Great Performances: Romeo and Juliet, 9 p.m., PBS
Sunday, Sept. 13
Our Cartoon President: Season 3 (2020) 8:30 p.m., Showtime
Van der Valk on Masterpiece, 9 p.m., PBS
Monday, Sept. 14
The Third Day: Miniseries (2020) 9 p.m., HBO
We Are Who We Are, 10 p.m., HBO
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Frontline “America’s Police Problem” (w.t.), 9 p.m., PBS
Building the American Dream, 10 p.m., PBS
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Archer: Season 11 (2020) 10 p.m., FXX
55th Academy of Country Music Awards, 8 p.m., CBS
Islands of Wonder, 10 p.m., PBS
Thursday, Sept. 17
Departure: Season 1 (2019) Peacock
Dragon’s Dogma, Netflix
Friday, Sept. 18
PEN15: Season 2 (2020) Hulu
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 1 (2020) Netflix
Ratched: Season 1 (2019) Netflix
Great Performances: Now Hear This, Series 2, 9 p.m., PBS
Sunday, Sept. 20
72nd Emmy Awards, 8 p.m., ABC
Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4, 8 p.m., PBS
Monday, Sept. 21
L.A.'s Finest: Season 1 (2019) 8 p.m., Fox (after previously airing on Spectrum)
Filthy Rich: Season 1, 9 p.m., Fox
Like, Share, Dimelo, 11 p.m., Fuse
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Frontline: The Choice 2020: Trump vs. Biden, 9 p.m., PBS
Friday, Sept. 25
A Wilderness of Error, 8 p.m., PBS
Sunday, Sept. 27
iHeartRadio Music Festival, 8 p.m., The CW
The Simpsons: Season 32, 8 p.m., Fox
Bless the Harts: Season 2 (2020) 8:30 p.m., Fox
Bob’s Burgers: Season 11, 9 p.m., Fox
The Comey Rule: Miniseries (2020) 9 p.m., Showtime
Family Guy: Season 19, 9:30 p.m., Fox
September TBD
Coastal Elites, HBO
October
Sunday, Oct. 4
The Walking Dead: World Beyond: Season 1 (2020) 10 p.m., AMC
Britannia, 9 p.m., Epix
The Good Lord Bird, 9 p.m., Showtime
Flesh and Blood on Masterpiece, 9 p.m., PBS
Cobra, 10 p.m., PBS
The Comedy Store (w.t.), 10 p.m., Showtime
Monday, Oct. 5
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan, 9 p.m., PBS
Tuesday, Oct. 6
The Hispanic Heritage Awards, 8 p.m., PBS
Latino Vote: Dispatches From the Battleground, 9 p.m., PBS
neXt: Season 1 (2020) 9 p.m., Fox
Frontline: “America Unprotected: The Medical Supply Crisis” (w.t.), 10 p.m., PBS
Friday, Oct. 9
Deaf U: Season 1, Netflix
PBS Kids Talk About Race and Racism, PBS
Sunday, Oct. 11
Fear the Walking Dead: Season 6 (2020) 9 p.m., AMC
Wednesday, Oct. 14
The Age of Nature, 10 p.m., PBS
Thursday, Oct. 15
Star Trek: Discovery: Season 3 (2020) CBS All Access
Friday, Oct. 16
Helstrom: Season 1, Hulu
Great Performances: Grammy Salute to Music Legends, 9 p.m., PBS
Generation Nation: A PBS American Portrait Special, 10:30 p.m., PBS
Sunday, Oct. 18
The Trouble with Maggie Cole, 8 p.m., PBS
Monday, Oct. 19
Independent Lens: “Feels Good Man”, 10 p.m., PBS
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Walter Winchell: American Masters, 9 p.m., PBS
Monday, Oct. 26
Independent Lens: Represent, 10 p.m., PBS
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Not Done: Women Remaking America, 8 p.m., PBS
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Nature: “Australian Bushfire Rescue,” 8 p.m., PBS
Friday, Oct. 30
A Swingin’ Sesame Street Celebration: 50 Years and Counting, 9 p.m., PBS
Monstrum: The History of Zombies (w.t.), 10 p.m., PBS
October TBD
The Mandalorian: Season 2, Disney+
November
Sunday, Nov. 1
Roadkill on Masterpiece, 9 p.m., PBS
Virus Hunters, 9 p.m., Nat Geo
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Nature: “Primates,” 8 p.m., PBS
Secrets of the Dead: “Abandoning the Titanic,” 10 p.m., PBS
Saturday, Nov. 7
2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, 8 p.m., HBO
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Rise of the Nazis, 9 p.m., PBS
Friday, Nov. 13
Great Performances: Fiddler: Miracle of Miracles, 9 p.m., PBS
Sunday, Nov. 15
E! People’s Choice Awards, 9 p.m., E!
The Reagans, 8 p.m., Showtime
Monday, Nov. 16
Independent Lens: “Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip”, 10 p.m., PBS
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Nature, “Santa’s Wild Home,” 8 p.m., PBS
NOVA: “Saving Notre Dame,” 9 p.m., PBS
Friday, Nov. 27
Great Performances: Lea Salonga in Concert, 9 p.m., PBS
December
Sunday, Dec. 20
Secrets of Royal Travel, 8 p.m., PBS
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Laura Ingalls Wilder: American Masters, 9 p.m., PBS
December TBD
Tiger, HBO
Summer 2020 TBD
Pennyworth: Season 2 (2020) Epix
History’s Greatest Mysteries, History
Dream Corp LLC: Season 3, Adult Swim
Fall and Winter 2020 TBD
City So Real, Nat Geo
Emily In Paris: Season 1, Netflix
12 Days of Pol, Nat Geo Wild
American Utopia, HBO
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4, Netflix
Gangs of London: Season 1 (2020)
Genius: Aretha (2019) Nat Geo
The Undoing: Season 1 (2020) HBO
His Dark Materials: Season 2 (2020) HBO
Industry: Season 1, HBO
Between the World and Me, HBO
How To with John Wilson, HBO
The Soul of America, HBO
Cosmos: Possible Worlds: Season 1 (2019) Fox (after previously airing on Nat Geo)
MasterChef Junior: Season 8 (2019) Fox
The Masked Singer: Season 4, Fox
The Neighborhood: Season 3, CBS
Bob (Hearts) Abishola: Season 2, CBS
All Rise: Season 2, CBS
Bull: Season 5, CBS
NCIS: Season 18, CBS
FBI: Season 3, CBS
FBI: Most Wanted: Season 2, CBS
The Amazing Race: Season 32 CBS
SEAL Team: Season 4, CBS
Young Sheldon: Season 4, CBS
B Positive: Season 1, CBS
Mom: Season 8, CBS
The Unicorn: Season 2, CBS
Evil: Season 2, CBS
MacGyver: Season 5, CBS
Magnum P.I.: Season 3, CBS
Blue Bloods: Season 11, CBS
The Equalizer: Season 1, CBS
NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 12, CBS
NCIS: New Orleans: Season 7, CBS
S.W.A.T.: Season 4, CBS
Gemusetto Machu Picchu: Season 2, Adult Swim
Tigtone: Season 2, Adult Swim
Lazor Wulf: Season 2, Adult Swim
Soulmates, AMC
The Right Stuff, Disney+
Race to the Center of the Earth, Nat Geo
Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina, Nat Geo Wild
Secrets of the Zoo: Season 4, Nat Geo Wild
Photo Ark, Nat Geo Wild
Bridezillas, WE tv
Devils, The CW
The Outpost: Season 3, The CW
Pandora: Season 2, The CW
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2, The CW
Swamp Thing: Season 1 (2018), The CW
Supernatural: Season 15 (2019), The CW
The Bachelorette: Season 16, ABC
Dancing with the Stars: Season 29, ABC
The Good Doctor: Season 4, ABC
Big Sky: Season 1, ABC
The Conners: Season 3, ABC
The Goldbergs: Season 8, ABC
American Housewife: Season 5, ABC
Stumptown: Season 2, ABC
Call Your Mother: Season 1, ABC
Station 19: Season 4, ABC
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17, ABC
A Million Little Things: Season 3, ABC
The Rookie: Season 3, ABC
Supermarket Sweep: Season 1, ABC
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, ABC
America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 31, ABC
Black-ish: Season 7, ABC
The Salisbury Poisonings, AMC
This Is Us: Season 5, NBC
The Voice: Season 19, NBC
Manifest: Season 3, NBC
New Amsterdam: Season 3, NBC
Chicago Fire: Season 9, NBC
Chicago Med: Season 6, NBC
Chicago P.D.: Season 8, NBC
Superstore: Season 6, NBC
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8, NBC
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 22, NBC
Law & Order Organized Crime: Season 1, NBC
The Blacklist: Season 8, NBC
No Man’s Land, Hulu
By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem, Epix