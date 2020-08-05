Fall TV Premiere Dates 2020: Every New and Returning Show to Watch For

The coronavirus pandemic may have ground TV and movie production to a halt across the world, but that doesn’t mean the 2020 fall TV schedule has been wiped clean. As the summer months draw to a close and people look forward to the chillier temperatures that also beckon in the beloved fall TV season, some networks are already releasing their 2020 fall TV premiere dates. The Spring TV season had largely been affected by the pandemic. Across networks, series were forced to end production early or postpone it until it was deemed safe, resulting in several series, such as Grey's Anatomy, being forced to cut their seasons short by several episodes. Now, however, filming is resuming, with some newly mandated safety measures, and fall the TV season is about to be in full swing. TV viewers will be able to tune into everything from the next season of Dancing With the Stars to Fox's L.A.'s Finest, with all of the major networks – ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, The CW, and more – unveiling the upcoming premiere dates of a few select titles, with more promised to come at a later date. Keep scrolling to see the complete 2020 fall TV schedule as it stands currently, including some highly-anticipated premiers on the streaming front, as compiled by Rotten Tomatoes.

August Saturday, Aug. 1

Earthflight, A Nature Special Presentation: Season 1 (2013) 8 p.m., BBC America

Anything Is Possible – The Serge Ibaka Story, Crackle Plus

Super Monsters: The New Class, Netflix

Syfy Wire After Dark: Season 1, 11 p.m., Syfy Sunday, Aug. 2

Connected: Season 1 (2020) Netflix

Taskmaster: Series 1 (2015) 8 p.m., The CW

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 5 (2020) 9 p.m., Bravo

Shark vs. Surfer, 8 p.m., Nat Geo

Hiroshima and Nagasaki: 75 Years Later, 9 p.m., History

Fridge Wars: Season 1, 9 p.m., The CW

Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice, 10 p.m., Lifetime

The Osbournes Want to Believe, 10 p.m., Lifetime

Family of Us: A PBS American Portrait Story, 10:30 p.m., PBS Monday, Aug. 3

Sex Next Door: Season 1 (2020) Quibi

The Fugitive: Season 1 (2020), Quibi

Immigration Nation: Miniseries (2020), Netflix

31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards, 8 p.m., Logo

Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and Azn, 9 p.m., Discovery Tuesday, Aug. 4

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp, Netflix

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave, Netflix

Mundo Mistério (Mystery Lab), Netflix

American Chopper, 9 p.m., Discovery

What’s It Worth?: Season 1, 9 p.m., A&E

Extreme Unboxing: Season 1, 10 p.m. A&E

Backyard Envy: Season 2, 10 p.m., Bravo

John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero, 10 p.m., CBS Wednesday, Aug. 5

Coroner: Season 1 (2019) 9 p.m., The CW

Anelka: Misunderstood (Anelka: L'incompris) (2020) Netflix

World's Most Wanted: Season 1 (2020) Netflix

Catfish: The TV Show: Season 9 (2020) 8 p.m., MTV

True Life Presents: Quarantine Stories: Season 1, 9 p.m., MTV

Marrying Millions: Season 2, 10 p.m., Lifetime

Big Brother: Season 32, 8 p.m., CBS Thursday, Aug. 6

Upright: Mini-Series (2019) Sundance Now

The Rain: Season 3 (2020) Netflix

Hitmen: Season 1 (2020), Pecock

On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries, HBO Max

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods, Netflix

Christina on the Coast: Season 3, 9 p.m., HGTV

Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season 1 (2021) CBS All Access Friday, Aug. 7

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia: Season 1 (2020) Netflix

Selling Sunset: Season 3 (2020) Netflix

Pan y Circo: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video

Tales of Arcadia: Chapter 3, Netflix

Alta Mar (High Seas): Season 3, Netflix

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space, Netflix

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2, Netflix

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2, Netflix

Sing On! Germany, Netflix

Tiny Creatures, Netflix

Word Party Songs, Netflix

Jessy and Nessy: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video

Being Reuben, 9 p.m., The CW Saturday, Aug. 8

License to Kill: Season 2, 6 p.m., Oxygen

Jodi Arias: Cellmate Secrets, 10 p.m., Lifetime

Dallas and Robo, midnight, Syfy Sunday, Aug. 9

We Hunt Together: Season 1 (2020) 10 p.m., Showtime

Endeavour: Series 7 (2020) 9 p.m., PBS

YOLO: Crystal Fantasy: Season 1, midnight, Adult Swim

Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach Off, 9 p.m., Discovery

Tyson vs Jaws: Rumble on the Reef, 9 p.m., Discovery

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, 10 p.m., Lifetime

Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment, 10 p.m., Bravo Monday, Aug. 10

About Face: Season 1 (2020) Quibi

Mapleworth Murders: Season 1 (2020) Quibi

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event, Netflix

Great White Double Trouble, 8 p.m., Discovery

ShaqAttack, 9 p.m., Discovery

10 Things You Don’t Know: Season 1, 10 p.m., E!

Jaws Awakens, 10 p.m., Discovery

Tuesday, Aug. 11

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids, Netflix

Extinct or Alive: Land of the Lost Sharks, 8 p.m., Discovery

America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition, 9 p.m., History

Will Smith: Off the Deep End, 9 p.m., Discovery

Doubling Down With the Derricos, 10 p.m., TLC

Hard Knocks: Los Angeles, 10 p.m., HBO

Great White Serial Killer Extinction, 10 p.m., Discovery Wednesday, Aug. 12

(Un)Well: Season 1 (2020) Netflix

Monster Under the Bridge, 8 p.m., Discovery

Jaws in America, 9 p.m., Discovery

Impact of Hate: Charlottesville, 9 p.m., ID

Mega Predators of Oz, 10 p.m., Discovery Thursday, Aug. 13

Five Bedrooms: Season 1 (2020) Peacock

Infinity Train Book 3, HBO Max

Air Jaws 2020, 8 p.m., Discovery

Adam Devine’s Secret Shark Lair, 9 p.m., Discovery

Sharks of Neptune, 10 p.m., Discovery Friday, Aug. 14

Ted Lasso: Season 1 (2020) Apple TV+

3%: Season 3 (2019) Netflix

Teenage Bounty Hunters: Season 1 (2020) Netflix

Glow Up: Season 2, Netflix

El robo del siglo, Netflix

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun, Netflix

Teenage Bounty Hunters, Netflix

Weird But True!: Season 3, Disney+

World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji, Amazon Prime Video

The Great Heist, Netflix

Alien Sharks: First Contact, 8 p.m., Discovery

Lair of the Great White, 9 p.m., Discovery

Tiger Shark King, 10 p.m., Discovery Saturday, Aug. 15

Rita: Season 5, Netflix

Stranger: Season 2, Netflix

Sharks of Ghost Island, 8 p.m., Discovery

Wicked Sharks, 9 p.m., Discovery

Sharks Gone Wild 3, 10 p.m., Discovery Sunday, Aug. 16

The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth: Season 5 (2020) 8 p.m., Showtime

Lovecraft Country: Season 1 (2020) 9 p.m., HBO

Naked & Afraid of Sharks 2, 8 p.m., Discovery

Darcey & Stacey: Season 1, 10 p.m., TLC Monday, Aug. 17

Punk'd: Season 2 (2020) Quibi

Glitch Techs: Season 2, Netflix

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Season 2, 10 p.m., Food

Bad Chad Customs: Season 2, 10 p.m., Discovery Tuesday, Aug. 18

Dead Pixels: Season 1, 8 p.m., The CW

Undercover Billionaire: Return to Erie, 9 p.m., Discovery

I Quit: Season 1, 10 p.m., Discovery Wednesday, Aug. 19

DeMarcus Family Rules, Netflix

High Score, Netflix

Donkmaster: Season 1, 10:30 p.m., Vice Thursday, Aug. 20

Biohackers, Netflix

Great Pretender, Netflix

Singletown: Season 1, HBO Max Friday, Aug. 21

Lucifer: Season 5 (2019) Netflix

Hoops: Season 1 (2020) Netflix

Find Me in Paris: Season 3 (2020) Hulu

Clifford the Big Red Dog: Season 2, Amazon Prime Video

Alien TV, Netflix

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3, Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue, 8 p.m., VH1 Saturday, Aug. 22

Love in the Time of Corona, 8 p.m., Freeform Sunday, Aug. 23

The Vow: Season 1, HBO

Elena of Avalor: Coronation Day, 8 p.m., Disney Junior Monday, Aug. 24

Reno 911!: Part 2, Quibi

Nice One!, Quibi Tuesday, Aug. 25

Emily’s Wonder Lab, Netflix

Trinkets: Season 2 (2019) Netflix Wednesday, Aug. 26

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, Netflix

La venganza de Analía, Netflix

Million Dollar Beach House, Netflix Thursday, Aug. 27

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness: Season 1, HBO Max

Aggretsuko: Season 3, Netflix Friday, Aug. 28

Cobra Kai: Season 1 (2018) Netflix (after previously airing on YouTube)

Cobra Kai: Season 2 (2019) Netflix (after previously airing on YouTube)

Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys, Amazon Prime Video

I Am a Killer, Netflix Sunday, Aug. 30

Love Fraud: Season 1 (2020) 9 p.m., Showtime

Top Gear Nepal Special, 8 p.m., BBC America

2020 MTV VMAs, MTV Monday, Aug. 31

Wireless: Season 1 (2020) Quibi

This Joka with Will Smith, Quibi August TBD

Selena + Chef: Season 1, HBO Max

September Tuesday, Sept. 1

Supernanny: Season 8 (2020) 8 p.m., Lifetime (returning from hiatus) Thursday, Sept. 3

A.P. Bio: Season 3 (2020) Peacock Friday, Sept. 4

The Boys: Season 2 (2020) Amazon Prime Video

Away: Season 1 (2020) Netflix Sunday, Sept. 6

Undercover: Season 2 (2020) Netflix

Power Book II: Ghost: Season 1 (2020) Starz

Uncensored: Season 3, 10 p.m., TV One Monday, Sept. 7

Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne, 9 p.m., A&E

Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren, 9 p.m., Travel Tuesday, Sept. 8

Frontline: “Growing Up Poor in Trump’s America” (w.t.), 9 p.m., PBS

Biography: I Want My MTV, 9 p.m., MTV Wednesday, Sept. 9

Woke: Season 1 (2020) Hulu

NOVA “Human Nature,” 9 p.m., PBS

Brother vs. Brother: Season 7, 9 p.m., HGTV Thursday, Sept. 10

Julie and the Phantoms: Season 1 (2020) Netflix

Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!: Season 1, 10 p.m., WE tv

Bin Laden’s Hard Drive, 9 p.m., Nat Geo Friday, Sept. 11

Great Performances: Romeo and Juliet, 9 p.m., PBS Sunday, Sept. 13

Our Cartoon President: Season 3 (2020) 8:30 p.m., Showtime

Van der Valk on Masterpiece, 9 p.m., PBS Monday, Sept. 14

The Third Day: Miniseries (2020) 9 p.m., HBO

We Are Who We Are, 10 p.m., HBO Tuesday, Sept. 15

Frontline “America’s Police Problem” (w.t.), 9 p.m., PBS

Building the American Dream, 10 p.m., PBS Wednesday, Sept. 16

Archer: Season 11 (2020) 10 p.m., FXX

55th Academy of Country Music Awards, 8 p.m., CBS

Islands of Wonder, 10 p.m., PBS Thursday, Sept. 17

Departure: Season 1 (2019) Peacock

Dragon’s Dogma, Netflix Friday, Sept. 18

PEN15: Season 2 (2020) Hulu

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 1 (2020) Netflix

Ratched: Season 1 (2019) Netflix

Great Performances: Now Hear This, Series 2, 9 p.m., PBS Sunday, Sept. 20

72nd Emmy Awards, 8 p.m., ABC

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4, 8 p.m., PBS Monday, Sept. 21

L.A.'s Finest: Season 1 (2019) 8 p.m., Fox (after previously airing on Spectrum)

Filthy Rich: Season 1, 9 p.m., Fox

Like, Share, Dimelo, 11 p.m., Fuse Tuesday, Sept. 22

Frontline: The Choice 2020: Trump vs. Biden, 9 p.m., PBS Friday, Sept. 25

A Wilderness of Error, 8 p.m., PBS Sunday, Sept. 27

iHeartRadio Music Festival, 8 p.m., The CW

The Simpsons: Season 32, 8 p.m., Fox

Bless the Harts: Season 2 (2020) 8:30 p.m., Fox

Bob’s Burgers: Season 11, 9 p.m., Fox

The Comey Rule: Miniseries (2020) 9 p.m., Showtime

Family Guy: Season 19, 9:30 p.m., Fox September TBD

Coastal Elites, HBO

October Sunday, Oct. 4

The Walking Dead: World Beyond: Season 1 (2020) 10 p.m., AMC

Britannia, 9 p.m., Epix

The Good Lord Bird, 9 p.m., Showtime

Flesh and Blood on Masterpiece, 9 p.m., PBS

Cobra, 10 p.m., PBS

The Comedy Store (w.t.), 10 p.m., Showtime Monday, Oct. 5

Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan, 9 p.m., PBS Tuesday, Oct. 6

The Hispanic Heritage Awards, 8 p.m., PBS

Latino Vote: Dispatches From the Battleground, 9 p.m., PBS

neXt: Season 1 (2020) 9 p.m., Fox

Frontline: “America Unprotected: The Medical Supply Crisis” (w.t.), 10 p.m., PBS Friday, Oct. 9

Deaf U: Season 1, Netflix

PBS Kids Talk About Race and Racism, PBS Sunday, Oct. 11

Fear the Walking Dead: Season 6 (2020) 9 p.m., AMC Wednesday, Oct. 14

The Age of Nature, 10 p.m., PBS Thursday, Oct. 15

Star Trek: Discovery: Season 3 (2020) CBS All Access Friday, Oct. 16

Helstrom: Season 1, Hulu

Great Performances: Grammy Salute to Music Legends, 9 p.m., PBS

Generation Nation: A PBS American Portrait Special, 10:30 p.m., PBS Sunday, Oct. 18

The Trouble with Maggie Cole, 8 p.m., PBS Monday, Oct. 19

Independent Lens: “Feels Good Man”, 10 p.m., PBS Tuesday, Oct. 20

Walter Winchell: American Masters, 9 p.m., PBS Monday, Oct. 26

Independent Lens: Represent, 10 p.m., PBS Tuesday, Oct. 27

Not Done: Women Remaking America, 8 p.m., PBS Wednesday, Oct. 28

Nature: “Australian Bushfire Rescue,” 8 p.m., PBS Friday, Oct. 30

A Swingin’ Sesame Street Celebration: 50 Years and Counting, 9 p.m., PBS

Monstrum: The History of Zombies (w.t.), 10 p.m., PBS October TBD

The Mandalorian: Season 2, Disney+

November Sunday, Nov. 1

Roadkill on Masterpiece, 9 p.m., PBS

Virus Hunters, 9 p.m., Nat Geo Wednesday, Nov. 4

Nature: “Primates,” 8 p.m., PBS

Secrets of the Dead: “Abandoning the Titanic,” 10 p.m., PBS Saturday, Nov. 7

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, 8 p.m., HBO Tuesday, Nov. 10

Rise of the Nazis, 9 p.m., PBS Friday, Nov. 13

Great Performances: Fiddler: Miracle of Miracles, 9 p.m., PBS Sunday, Nov. 15

E! People’s Choice Awards, 9 p.m., E!

The Reagans, 8 p.m., Showtime Monday, Nov. 16

Independent Lens: “Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip”, 10 p.m., PBS Wednesday, Nov. 25

Nature, “Santa’s Wild Home,” 8 p.m., PBS

NOVA: “Saving Notre Dame,” 9 p.m., PBS Friday, Nov. 27

Great Performances: Lea Salonga in Concert, 9 p.m., PBS

December Sunday, Dec. 20

Secrets of Royal Travel, 8 p.m., PBS Tuesday, Dec. 29

Laura Ingalls Wilder: American Masters, 9 p.m., PBS December TBD

Tiger, HBO