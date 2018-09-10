Anthony Bourdain Wins 6 Emmys Posthumously for CNN’s ‘Parts Unknown’

Anthony Bourdain’s CNN series Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown won six posthumous Emmys at the Creative Arts Emmys Sunday night.

Parts Unknown won five of the six awards it was nominated for: Editing for a Nonfiction Program; Informational Series or Special; Sound Editing for a Nonficiton Program (Single or Multi-Camera); Sound Micing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera); and Writing for a Nonfiction Program.

Bourdain also won an Emmy for Short-Form Non-Fiction or Reality for the digital series Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown.

The celebrity chef and food critic previously won four Emmys in the past. Parts Unknown also won Informational Series or Special in 2016.

According to Variety, the Parts Unknown crew paid tribute to Bourdain during their acceptance speeches.

“The one thing about this loss is it’s not ours alone, like everybody knew that guy,” executive producer Nathan Thornburgh said backstage. “Everybody had a selfie with him, but more importantly I think everyone felt like he had spoken to them over the years and that’s helped a lot, to feel like we’re not alone.”

“Tony was nominated for this Emmy many times, but it had always eluded him. So it is with tremendous bittersweetness that I accept it on his behalf.” producer Lydia Tenaglia said when she accepted the Writing Emmy on Bourdain’s behalf.

Bourdain took his own life on June 8 in France, where he was filming a new episode of Parts Unknown.

On Friday, CNN announced the final season of Parts Unknown will begin on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET with an episode filmed in Kenya, co-starring United Shades of America host W. Kamau Bell. Episodes set in Indonesia, Spain, West Texas and New York City will air during the season, as well as two specials about Bourdain’s career.

“We believed early on that Parts Unknown would be an exceptional series with an incomparable host and stellar production team,” Amy Entelis, executive VP, talent and content development, CNN Worldwide, said in a statement. “We are grateful to have collaborated with such an incredibly talented friend and colleague whose prolific body of work and extraordinary personality touched so many.”

Previous episodes of Parts Unknown are still available on Netflix. Shortly after his death, fans noticed that the show was set to leave the streaming service. Fans petitioned to keep the show available, and succeeded.

“Some fans have noticed that Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was scheduled to come off Netflix US on June 16,” Netflix said in June. “As of today, we’ve extended our agreement that will keep Parts Unknown on the service for months to come.”

Photo credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images