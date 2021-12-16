Kim Cattrall Narrates ‘How I Met Your Father’s First Trailer

Kim Cattrall is lending her voice to How I Met Your Father! The first official trailer for the Hulu offshoot of How I Met Your Mother dropped Thursday gave a first glimpse of the Sex and the City alum in the role of an older version of Hilary Duff’s Sophie, who will serve as narrator. Bob Saget held this role in the original series as an older version of Ted (Josh Radnor), who never appeared on screen but guided much of the action in the CBS comedy.

Premiering its first two episodes on Tuesday, Jan. 18, How I Met Your Father follows Sophie as she tells her son the story of how she met his father. The show “catapults us back to the year 2022, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends – Jesse (Chris Lowell), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Tien Tran) and Sid (Suraj Sharma) – are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options,” according to the logline.

The trailer shows a sneak peek of where Sophie starts off in New York City, navigating the dating scene while tiring of apps and trying to find connections online. “I know this might sound crazy, but I’ve been on 87 Tinder dates this year,” says Sophie in the trailer, lamenting that in modern times “it’s really hard to meet someone and connect and have it feel easy.” Despite it all, Sophie remains a romantic, declaring on the subway, “Today is the first chapter of my next great love story!”

Also set to recur in How I Met Your Father are Daniel Augustin of David Makes Man, Josh Peck of Drake & Josh and Ashley Reyes of American Gods. How I Met Your Mother originally ran for nine seasons between 2005 and 2014 on CBS, starring Radnor as Ted, Cobie Smulders as Robin, Jason Segel as Marshall, Alyson Hannigan as Lily, Neil Patrick Harris as Barney and eventually Cristin Milioti as the titular mother.