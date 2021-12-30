How Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones Made Her Return to ‘Sex and the City… And Just Like That’

Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones made a return to Sex and the City in the And Just Like That revival, but it was not quite what fans would expect. Cattrall is not directly involved with the new HBO Max series, as she is said to not have a good relationship with series star Sarah Jessica Parker. In the new series, Samantha has been referred to, and in the most recent episode Carrie (Parker) brings her up on a podcast, when recalling the story of Samantha having to help her retrieve her diaphragm.

This is a reference to a Sex and the City Season 2, Episode 6, when Carrie accidentally got her new diaphragm stuck in her vagina, and Samatha reluctantly agrees to assist. In the newest episode of And Just Like That, after Carrie recalls the story, she texts Samantha to ask if it was ok that she shared it with her podcast listeners. “Of course. I love that your vagina is getting air time,” Samantha replies. Carrie then tells her friend that she misses her, to which Samantha starts typing, but then stops and sends nothing back.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Samantha was Sex and the City‘s most sexually open and liberated character and was close friends with Carrie. However, the real-life relationship between Cattrall and Parker has reportedly soured over the years. This seems to be the cause of Cattrall not being part of the new series.

After And Just Like That… was announced, a fan commented on social media, saying that they “will miss Kim/Samantha.” According to Elle, Parker replied, “We will too. We loved her so. X.” Another fan then made a comment about the two women not liking one another, to which Parker clarified her position. “I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would. Samantha isn’t part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.”

Finally, after some fans made suggestions for replacing Samantha with a new actress, Parker made it clear this was not happening. “We have some new stories to tell. We are excited.” At this time, fans can stream the first five episodes of And Just Like That exclusively on HBO Max, with new episodes launching on Thursdays. As for Cattrall, she will next star as the narrator of How I Met Your Father, a new Hulu spinoff of How I Met Your Mother.