‘Sex and the City’s Kim Cattrall Throws Subtle Shade at ‘And Just Like That’

Kim Cattrall threw some slight shade at HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival on social media recently. The actress was caught liking a tweet praising her performance on Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, but throwing some jabs at And Just Like That for its “trashy” storyline.

“So proud of @KimCattrall for skipping the trashy S&TC reboot and doing @HIMYFonHulu. She’s wonderful, and so is @HilaryDuff,” one fan wrote to Cattrall on Twitter on Jan. 18. , following the 65-year-old actress’ debut in Hulu’s How I Met Your Father. “If you have 48 minutes to spare, go ahead and watch the first two episodes … I may even rewatch them before next week. Challenge accepted!”

HIMYF premiered earlier this week on Hulu after much anticipation. Cattrall portrays the older version of Hilary Duff’s Sophie and lends her voice for the narration similar to Bob Saget’s role in the original How I Met Your Mother.

“You could just feel [it] when she showed up, the excitement across the board on set was so palpable,” creator Elizabeth Berger told Us Weekly of adding Cattrall to the show. “And we think that viewers are also really, really going to love what she does with the role. … And once she and Hilary were in contact, there was such a natural connection there. … It’s just been a great match.”

The Sex and the City alum ruffled feathers when news broke that she would not be joining her former co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis in the revival due to a rumored longtime feud with SJP. An insider tells Us that Cattrall feels no guilt about turning down the new job on the HBO Max revival, which has garnered controversial attention due to one of its lusty storylines as well as Chris Noth’s sexual assault allegations. “[Kim] is happier where she is in life now,” the insider exclusively told Us. “To her, that ship has sailed years ago.”

Nicole Ari Parker joins the revival as Lisa Todd Wexley, but the actress says her new character is not coming into the group as a potential replacement for fan-favorite Samantha. “I got a taste of the crazy fans that this show has, who are very protective of the series and all these things, and I just appreciated it all,” the actress told E! News. “I was so happy to meet Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, like, they’re all so radiant and beautiful. … And they were adding these two Black characters, an Indian character, a nonbinary, Latinx character. New York was starting to look like New York.”