'American Horror Story' Spinoff 'American Horror Stories' Premiere Date Revealed

It's going to be a summer of scares as Ryan Murphy's new series American Horror Stories premieres Thursday, July 15 with FX on Hulu. The new spinoff based on the pioneer series American Horror Story will feature a new, self-contained story in each of the seven episodes, two of which will drop on Hulu right off the bat, followed by one each Thursday through the end of the season.

Murphy recently shared a behind-the-scenes shot of one episode, revealing Kevin McHale (Glee), Dyllón Burnside (Pose), Charles Melton (Riverdale) and Nico Greetham (The Prom) will be starring alongside each other in the cast. Shortly after American Horror Stories' premiere, American Horror Story: Double Feature debuts on FX Wednesday, Aug. 25. The 10th installment in the long-running series is the first to air since AHS: 1984 aired in fall 2019 and will include the return of Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson, who skipped the last season.

Double Feature's plot remains under wraps, but TVLine confirmed it will consist of two complete stories "one by the sea, one by the sand," with a cast of new and familiar faces including Macaulay Culkin, Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

Double Feature was mainly filmed in Los Angeles, and Ross told Entertainment Weekly that Murphy asked her to wear her natural hair for her unknown AHS role. "Ryan Murphy requested that I wear my natural hair," she said. "That's why I feel the most beautiful in this role=. They are doing things with my natural hair that just really affirms me as a Black woman and I think is going to affirm other Black women who watch the show that see other characters who don't wear wigs and who wear natural hair textures — and short hair at that. I think it's going to be beautiful, and I can't wait for the audience to see it."

Ross added that she was "super excited" to get back to work, and after reading the first six episode scripts, realized this is her favorite role since Candy on Pose. "I will say Candy will probably always forever stay No. 1 until further notice, but my look in this show is definitely my favorite of all looks," she said. "I'm just super excited for the fans to see who this next character is, because I think that it's going to be legendary. I gagged at how the story arc ends."