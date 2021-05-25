Danny Trejo Reportedly Joins 'American Horror Story' Spinoff

✖

Danny Trejo reportedly joined the forthcoming American Horror Story spinoff, American Horror Stories. Photos of Trejo emerged this week, showing the actor donning a Santa Claus suit at the Los Cerritos Center Mall, in Cerritos, California. At this time there does not appear to be any official confirmation of Trejo's involvement in the project, but fansites have been reporting that he was filming for the new fright-filled series.

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy initially announced the new spinoff in May 2020, casually dropping news in an Instagram post. Murphy had done a Zoom call with some past stars of American Horror Story, and in his post he shared a screenshot of the virtual reunion while sharing the plans for the new show in the caption. "American Horror Story cast zoom call...where we reminisced about the good times," he wrote. "The spin-off we're doing called American Horror Stories (one hour contained episodes)...when we will start filming the next season of the mothership...and other stuff I cannot print. It was so much fun, and I'm glad we caught up. I miss everyone!"

BREAKING: Danny Trejo on the set of “American Horror Stories” in Los Cerritos! #AmericanHorrorStories pic.twitter.com/jtdRVeWJ74 — AHS Media (@theahszone) May 24, 2021

Murphy also previously provided a little insight into what fans can expect from American Horror Stories. "It's the AHS spin-off. We are doing 16 one-hour stand-alone episodes delving into horror myths, legends, and lore," he wrote in a tweet. "Many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love. More to follow."

Trejo recently spoke with PopCulture in a virtual interview, and while he didn't spill any details about his role in American Horror Stories, he did share about his experience on Fox's hit reality competition show, The Masked Singer. "At first, I thought it was silly," he said, then adding that seeing the Raccoon costume producers had worked up for him was one of the biggest selling points. "I thought, 'OK, I'll do it! And then it was like, so much fun! I don't think I've ever been that free on a set of any kind because you had a mask on, right? So it was just so much fun."

The beloved actor also reminisced about the time he spent on Sons of Anarchy and offered some high compliments for series star Charlie Hunnam. "I had a party at my house for my birthday, and he showed up," Trejo shared. He called Hunnam "a sweetheart" and the "nicest guy in the world."