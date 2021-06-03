'American Horror Story' Season 10 Premiere Date Revealed

✖

Get ready for a summer of terrors because American Horror Story Season 10 is coming soon. The tenth season of AHS, called American Horror Story: Double Feature, will kick off on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 10 p.m. ET. This is the first season for Ryan Murphy's hit anthology series since 1984 aired in the fall of 2019. Double Feature will also include the return of Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson, who missed out on 1984.

As its title implies, Double Feature will include two complete stories in one season, teased as "one by the sea, one by the sand," notes TVLine. In addition to Paulson and Peters, the first half of the season will include many other familiar faces from past AHS seasons. The cast includes Macaulay Culkin, Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock. Paris Jackson was also reportedly cast.

more horror than you can handle. @ahsfx: double feature premieres august 25 on FX & next day on #FXonHulu pic.twitter.com/dkjvo7Q7vV — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) June 3, 2021

FX will also air the new AHS spinoff series, American Horror Stories, beginning on Thursday, July 15. The first two episodes will be released on Hulu and FX on the same night. The spinoff will feature a new, self-contained story in each episode. One episode will feature Kevin McHale, Dyllon Burnside, Charles Melton, and Nico Greetham. On Wednesday, Murphy shared a photo of the cast for the first American Horror Stories episode.

The AHS franchise kicked off in 2011 with its first season, which was retroactively titled Murder House. The series was created by Murphy and his frequent collaborator, Brad Falchuck. Although each season tells a separate story, there have been several links sprinkled throughout and many of the cast members have returned. Peters, Paulson, and Rabe have appeared in more seasons than anyone. The show has won 16 Emmys during its run.

Not too much is known about Double Feature, but it was filmed for the most part in Los Angeles. Angelica Ross, who starred as Candy on Murphy's Pose, will also have a role in Double Feature. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ross said Murphy asked her to wear her natural hair for her unknown AHS role.

"That's why I feel the most beautiful in this role," Ross said. "They are doing things with my natural hair that just really affirms me as a Black woman and I think is going to affirm other Black women who watch the show that see other characters who don't wear wigs and who wear natural hair textures — and short hair at that. I think it's going to be beautiful, and I can't wait for the audience to see it."