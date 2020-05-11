'American Horror Story' Fans Sound off After New Spinoff Series Announced by Ryan Murphy
American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy recently announced that he is working on a spinoff series from the iconic show, and the news has fans sounding off. Few details are available at this time, but we do know that it will be a different type of anthology series from the main show. Murphy shared the news in an Instagram post, along with a screenshot of a virtual meeting he had with the cast.
"American Horror Story cast zoom call...where we reminisced about the good times...the spin off we're doing called American Horror Stories (one hour contained episodes)...when we will start filming the next season of the mothership...and other stuff I cannot print," Murphy wrote in the post's caption. "It was so much fun and I'm glad we caught up. I miss everyone!" It sounds as if the new show will be closer in style to The Twilight Zone, or Netflix's Black Mirror, than to American Horror Story. This idea has had fans talking on Twitter. Scroll down to see what they're saying!
