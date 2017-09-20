‘American Horror Story’ Fans Think ‘Cult’ and ‘Murder House’ Are Connected

Some Twitter users have an out-there theory about a new American Horror Story connection.

Viewers of the the FX series’ new season, subtitled Cult, think there’s something about the main child on the show that just isn’t right.

Ozymandias “Oz” Mayfair-Richards (Cooper Dodson) is the child of lead characters Aly Mayfair-Richards (Sarah Paulson) and Ivy Mayfair-Richards (Alison Pill). It’s not clear whether he was adopted by the couple or if he was conceived through in vitro fertilization.

This topic comes up when he’s asked by his babysitter Winter Anderson (Billie Lourd) who carried him, and he’s not sure.

Fans are taking this lack of clarity and Oz’s shaggy blond hair as a sign that he could be the demented son of Murder House characters Tate Langdon (Evan Peters) and Vivien Harmon (Connie Briton).

The son, named Michael Langdon, was last seen in the season one finale after brutally murdered a nanny at age three. Fans have often wondered what happened to the boy after he was taken in by Tate’s mother Constance (Jessica Lange).

There’s a lot of flaws in the theory. Oz could have been conceived through IVF, Michael could still be under Constance’s watch and creator Ryan Murphy has said there are no supernatural elements present in Cult.

However, that has not stopped fans from theorizing the two seasons are connected.

#AHSCult theory: the kid is actually Tate’s kid from season one and was adopted by that couple. The nanny better watch out…. — Angela Richie (@SpiffyAngela) September 6, 2017

the kid is tate’s son, ally’s going back to the asylum, the clown from circus is back… all the seasons are mashing up and I can’t #AHSCult — trigga rae 🥑 (@raachelbaarker) September 6, 2017

Anyone else think that Oz is going to end up being the Murder House baby? He does look like Tate. He doesn’t know his father. #AHSCult pic.twitter.com/CVPJY8tSXk — Lady Amber Tejeda (@ambermlynn) September 6, 2017

American Horror Story: Cult airs Tuesdays on FX at 10 p.m. ET.

