'American Horror Story' Adds Supermodel to Season 10

Kaia Gerber has joined the cast of American Horror Story Season 10. The series' executive producer, Ryan Murphy, announced Tuesday that the 19-year-ol daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber would be starring in the upcoming season of FX's hit horror anthology series in a yet to be revealed role.

Murphy shared the news with his followers on Instagram, writing that he was "very excited" for Gerber to join the cast for the upcoming season. He did not reveal any details regarding her role in Season 10. Gerber also shared the news to her own account, where she re-posted Murphy's announcement to her Instagram Story along with a string of emojis. In a second post, she said she is "very excited about this."

Gerber is just the latest addition to the cast, which typically maintains the same core members season to season. Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin was confirmed in February 2020 to be joining the upcoming season. At this time, details of his character have been kept under wraps, though Murphy gave fans their first look at the actor's onscreen counterpart earlier in March when he shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Culkin and returning star Leslie Grossman in costume on a beach. Both Gerber and Culkin will join a returning cast members Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock, as well as Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson, both of whom had skipped out on Season 9, Murphy announced last year. There is some fan speculation that Murder House, Coven, Freak Show, Cult, and Apocalypse alum Jamie Brewer could also be returning, but this has not been confirmed.

Currently, little has been revealed about Season 10. Production on the series was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, though it resumed early this year. On March 19, after plenty of rumors and guesses from fans, Murphy unveiled the Season 10 title, American Horror Story: Double Feature. Season 10, according to the tease, will center around "two horrifying stories, one by the sea...the other by the sand."

American Horror Story: Double Feature does not yet have a premiere date. Season 10 is just the latest fans have to look forward to, as the series was renewed through Season 13 back in January 2020. FX and Murphy will also be bringing a spinoff series, American Horror Stories, which Murphy teased as "16 one-hour stand-alone episodes delving into horror myths, legends, and lore."