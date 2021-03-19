'American Horror Story' Creator Reveals Season 10 Title

✖

The title for the upcoming season of American Horror Story has been revealed. Ryan Murphy, the co-creator of the FX series, made the announcement on Friday and the title will be Double Feature. This will be the 10th season of American Horror Story which will start airing later this year. According to the teaser trailer below, the season will tell a pair of stories and will have a beach or sandy theme. "One by the sea and one by the sand," the trailer reads, potentially teasing something in the desert.

Murphy went to Twitter earlier this week to reveal the name would be revealed on Friday. American Horror Story has a different theme each season, including Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, Cult, Apocalypse and 1984. And while there are different themes each season, American Horror Story has recurring cast members, including Finn Wittrock who recently talked about what to expect from Season 10.

"What's fun about this show is that no two things are ever the same," he said, as reported by Digital Spy. "It's like, 'Do you wanna come in and do this single episode or do you wanna come in and be the lead of this season?' "Do you wanna come be a crazy psycho killer?' 'Do you wanna come in and be this relatively normal dad?' You just never know what you're gonna get."

Wittock returns for Season 10 as well as Evan Peters, Billie Lourd and Sarah Paulson. The new season of American Horror Story will also feature Macaulay Culkin, and Murphy shared a first-look photo of the Home Alone star filming with co-star Leslie Grossman. In the Instagram post, Murphy wrote, "Something wicked this way comes. American Horror Story Season Ten."

It was reported that filming for Season 10 began in February and ended earlier this month. Filming was taking place in Provincetown, Massachusetts, and at the time the reported subtitle was Pilgrim. "All of the cast, writers and production have rented houses there," a source said to US Weekly in January. "All the houses are very close together. They should all be able to hang out and house-hop very easily! One of the main writers has a big house right on the beach.”

The previous season of American Horror Story (1984) aired from September 18 - November 13, 2019. The ninth season paid tribute to slasher 80s films such as Halloween and Friday the 13th. American Horror Story began airing on FX in 2011 and has won 16 Emmy Awards.