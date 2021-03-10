'American Horror Story' Season 10 Releases First Look With Macaulay Culkin in New Photo

✖

Amid coronavirus-related production delays, fans are finally getting their first glimpse at American Horror Story Season 10. With filming now in full swing in Provincetown, Massachusetts, series creator Ryan Murphy on Wednesday took to Instagram to share the first photo from the upcoming season, giving fans a first-look at newcomer Macaulay Culkin’s character.

Murphy shared the post on Wednesday, the behind-the-scenes image showing Culkin and co-star Leslie Grossman arm in arm on the beach. Despite the Oceanside views, both were decked out in winter attire. He captioned the post, "Something wicked this way comes. American Horror Story Season Ten." He did not, however, provide any further details on the upcoming season, such as the theme, title, or potential premiere date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy)

Given the delay in the upcoming season, the new look generated plenty of excitement among fans, with one person writing, "Omg I'm so excited." Another person said they "need the trailer" right now, though there is currently no indication as to when that sneak peek may come. Another joked, "Home Alone: Provincetown," putting a spin on Culkin's past film credits in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.

Culkin was confirmed to be joining AHS Season 10 way back in February of 2020 when Murphy announced the full cast lineup for the season. Haring a video set to the tune Orville Peck's "Dead of Night,” the cast was announced to be Culkin, Grossman, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock. Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson, both of whom were absent from Season 9, were also confirmed to be returning.

The announcement, however, was made just before the coronavirus pandemic temporarily shuttered production on most films and series, with AHS feeling the impact. Murphy later suggested that production could be further delayed as the season is "weather-dependent." He told The Wrap, "A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment, it was a weather-dependent show. So now I don't know. I don't know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show. I don't know if I'll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one."

Filming on the season kicked off in February of this year in Provincetown, with an application requesting permission to film revealing that the season is possibly titled AHS: Pilgrim, though that title has not yet been confirmed. According to one insider, filming was scheduled to wrap on March 6, though it is unclear if that timetable changed. At this time, Season 10 does not have a premiere date.