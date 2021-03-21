'American Horror Story' Fans Think This 'Murder House' and 'Coven' Star Might Return for Season 10

✖

With American Horror Story's tenth season -- titled Double Feature -- fast approaching, fans are already speculating over what the new storyline could be. Viewers are also desperate to find out which fan-favorites will be returning. Alongside new recruit Macauley Culkin, Leslie Grossman, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock lead the cast. Additionally, American Horror Story mainstays Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson are returning after sitting out for season nine.

However, fans are also wondering if actress Jamie Brewer, who appeared in the Murder House, Coven, Freak Show, Cult, and Apocalypse seasons of American Horror Story will also be returning for Double Feature. Brewer shared the title reveal video on her Instagram account to very enthusiastic responses from fans, but she didn't elaborate on her involvement. However, show creator Ryan Murphy runs a pretty tight ship, so it's probably safe to assume that this wasn't an accident and that Brewer will likely be involved in some way.

Brewer, who has Down's Syndrome, has worked hard to bring greater representation to television, which is majorly lacking in portraying life for people with disabilities. "I have a theatre background," Brewer told Enable Magazine in 2020. "Going from theatre to the screen was a very easy transition for me. I was using my theatre skills to help me transition into media and the entertainment industry."

"Going from a theatre background and coming right out the gate and getting introduced to the industry was American Horror Story – as Adelaide (Langdon) – was great," Brewer explained. "Having [actors with a disability] brings diversity to the projects of directors and writers. It’s bringing even more diversity into their work. Disability doesn’t hold people back from doing a great job. People need to know that we can all learn and work in the media industry, or any media: theatre, music; everything. Giving actors with a disability the chance to show who they are and what they can do means being accepting and allowing growth."

Brewer also explained to Ability Magazine that one of the coolest parts of being on American Horror Story was getting to meet Stevie Nicks, who appeared alongside the actress in the Coven season. "There was this really surprising moment when we were in Vegas a while back: Stevie Nicks was performing with Lady Antebellum and I got to watch the rehearsal at the MGM," Brewer revealed. "At one point I yelled out, 'Stevie!' and then all of a sudden she actually said, right through the mic: 'Jamie is my favorite little witch.' It was a total shock. I was excited the whole night. It had been some time since we were on the set of American Horror Story together, and it was great to see her again and reconnect."