‘American Horror Story’ Renewed for Three More Seasons at FX

FX announced Thursday that American Horror Story has been renewed for an additional three seasons. The renewal guarantees that the Ryan Murphy-created anthology series will return for Seasons 11, 12, and 13, which will likely run through 2023 or later. Season 10 does not yet have a premiere date.

BREAKING NEWS: “American Horror Story” has been renewed for three more seasons! #AHS pic.twitter.com/kbMKgN6rXt — AHS Daily™ (@ahsfxdaily) January 9, 2020

“Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series,” John Landgraf, Chariman of FX Networks and FX Productions, said of the renewal, according to Collider. “We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years. AHS has showcased a wealth of award winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story.”

The news comes just months after Season 9, 1984, wrapped and just after Murphy revealed that he was unsure if the series would be picked up for any future seasons. AHS had previously been given a multiple-season pick up order, which extended through season 10.

“We’re working on an idea for Season 10 that I think people will love because it’s about reuniting fan-favorite actors to come back — because it may be our last season,” Murphy told TV Guide in November. “It’s the last season we have contracted. So, I’ve been quietly reaching out to various people. Some people I haven’t reached out to yet because I was like, ‘Do I have a role for them?’ So far, everybody I reached out to said ‘Yes,’ so that’s been great.”

At this time, it is unclear which actors will return for the upcoming seasons. Series staples Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Jessica Lange were all absent from Season 9. Although Evans has not commented on if or when he intends to return to the series, both Paulson and Lange have addressed their potential returns.

Although Paulson stated that she “would love to [return for Season 10]. I need to be a part of it again,” Lange, who has been absent from AHS since Season 4, aside from a brief one off appearance in Season 8, has confirmed that her time on AHS has come to an end.

American Horror Story Seasons 10 is expected to premeire on FX in fall 2020.