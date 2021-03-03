'American Horror Story' Spinoff First Look: See What's to Come on 'American Horror Stories'

✖

American Horror Stories, Ryan Murphy's new American Horror Story spinoff, is coming soon to FX and fans just got a first look at footage from the show. For those wanting to know what's to come on the epic spinoff series, FX teased a little in a brand new promo for their upcoming new and returning shows. It seems that "ghouls and goblins" are on deck in American Horror Stories, as the brief clips of the series show what appear to be zombies, demons, and at least one killer clown.

The clips of American Horror Stories also feature a voiceover that warns, "If you look in the face of evil, evil's gonna look right back at you." While little is known about the new series, Murphy — who is the creator of both AHS series — previously provided some minor details. "It's the AHS spin-off. We are doing 16 one-hour stand-alone episodes delving into horror myths, legends, and lore," he wrote in a tweet. "Many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love. More to follow."

Murphy first revealed plans for the new spinoff back in May 2020. He snuck the announcement in a caption for a post that featured a screenshot from a recent Zoom call he'd had with many of his past American Horror Story cast members. "American Horror Story cast zoom call...where we reminisced about the good times," he wrote at the time. "The spin-off we're doing called American Horror Stories (one hour contained episodes)...when we will start filming the next season of the mothership...and other stuff I cannot print. It was so much fun and I'm glad we caught up. I miss everyone!"

The new footage from American Horror Stories comes after a report that the next season of American Horror Story will be subtitled "Pilgrim." In January, an insider revealed to Us Weekly that American Horror Story Season 10 was scheduled to shoot in Provincetown, Massachusetts in February. Filming was said to be scheduled to last around a month, concluding on or around March 6, meaning it may be nearing completion if it hasn't already.

"All of the cast, writers, and production have rented houses there," the insider told Us Weekly, exclusively. "All the houses are very close together. They should all be able to hang out and house-hop very easily! One of the main writers has a big house right on the beach."