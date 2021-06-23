'American Horror Stories' Teaser Video Revisits 'Murder House'

✖

Welcome back to the Murder House. FX on Hulu released Wednesday the first official teaser for American Horror Stories, the newest American Horror Story spinoff featuring a different story every week, and it looks like Season 1's Rubber Man doesn't have anything on his terrifying counterpart, Rubber Woman. Returning to the iconic location of the Ryan Murphy series' freshman season, there's plenty of horrifying imagery to keep fans guessing until the July 15 premiere.

American Horror Stories will drop the first two of its seven episodes together on its premiere date, with one episode premiering every Thursday after that. While not much is known about the cast of Stories, Murphy shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Kevin McHale (Glee), Dyllón Burnside (Pose), Charles Melton (AHS: Hotel) and Nico Greetham (The Prom), referring to them as the "fantastic four."

Murphy's similarly-named American Horror Story returns for its 10th season later this summer, with American Horror Story: Double Feature debuting August 25 on FX. This will be the first AHS season to air since AHS: 1984 aired in fall 2019 and will include the return of Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson, who both skipped the last season. Not much is known about Double Feature's plot at this point, but TVLine confirmed it consists of two complete stories "one by the sea, one by the sand.

The cast consists of some new and familiar faces to Murphy's repertoire of critically-acclaimed actors including Paulson, Peters, Macaulay Culkin, Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock. Of the few things we do know about the season, we know Double Feature was mainly filmed in Los Angeles, and Ross told Entertainment Weekly that Murphy asked her to wear her natural hair for her unknown AHS role.

"Ryan Murphy requested that I wear my natural hair," she revealed. "That's why I feel the most beautiful in this role. They are doing things with my natural hair that just really affirms me as a Black woman and I think is going to affirm other Black women who watch the show that see other characters who don't wear wigs and who wear natural hair textures — and short hair at that. I think it's going to be beautiful, and I can't wait for the audience to see it."