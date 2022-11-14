'American Dad': Stan Sleeps Through Scout Meeting in Exclusive Preview Clip

This week's episode of American Dad is shaping up to be an instant classic, playing on some fan-favorite dynamics and possibly even adding some background to the show's iconic title sequence. In the exclusive preview clip below, you can see Stan (Seth MacFarlane) take an emotional journey in his sleep. In a throwaway line at the end, he hints that this may relate to his emphatic morning routine.

TBS' official synopsis for this week's episode reads: "Stan is forced to co-lead a scouts troop with Hayley while Steve blunders in his fantasy world." We get a peek at both of those plot lines in this preview clip, but obviously, Hayley is carrying the lion's share of the work in their story. Stan and Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane) have often butted heads throughout the series, and over time it has emerged as one of the most beloved dynamics in the Smith family. Meanwhile, Steve's (Scott Grimes) adolescent misadventures have been a feature from the very beginning. This episode premieres on Monday, Nov. 14 at 10 p.m. ET on TBS.

Stan sleeps through a Girl Scout Troop meeting with Hayley, intentionally refusing to do the work out of spite. This seems to make sense later, when he references the police ticketing him for "hitting the flagpole." Stan rams his SUV into the flagpole outside of the CIA headquarters in the title sequence, so perhaps this week that will be the inciting incident of his story. Either way, when Stan begins to identify with the scouts, it looks like his perspective is about to turn around.

Meanwhile, the show is in peak form by setting up a story about one of Steve's schemes to avoid high school awkwardness, only to knock him down quickly and unceremoniously. Steve has worked out a way to shower after gym class in privacy, but he is interrupted by Principal Lewis (Kevin Michael Richardson) along with a comically embarrassing entourage of women.

Steve escapes into an imaginary world where he won't be the butt of the joke but quickly breaks his own immersion with a circuitous joke about beer. From the looks of it, this story is just getting started too, so fans will have to watch for themselves to see where it's going.

This new episode of American Dad premieres on Monday, Nov. 14 at 10 p.m. ET on TBS. Fans can stream it live on the TBS app or on TBS.com, and then stream it there afterward for a limited time. All previous seasons of the series are available to stream on Hulu. Another new episode is scheduled to premiere next Monday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. ET on TBS.