'Family Guy' Creator Seth MacFarlane Reveals Regrets for Keeping Sitcom at FOX

Seth MacFarlane is being pretty blunt in his latest condemnations of the Fox network. On Sunday, MacFarlane tweeted about how he wished his show Family Guy was on a different network, primarily because of controversial Fox News personalities like Tucker Carlson. MacFarlane even appealed to Fox directly, asking for the opportunity to take his show elsewhere.

"Tucker Carlson's latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network," MacFarlane tweeted on Sunday. "Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn't working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don't get along with your mother, and well... I've been having an affair with NBC." MacFarlane's "affair" was likely a reference to the upcoming Ted revival series on Peacock. As a writer, producer and actor, MacFarlane has relationships with plenty of other outlets, although Family Guy is likely still his best-known work.

MacFarlane consistently uses his social media platforms to promote informational, science-based resources for the COVID-19 pandemic. He has also lashed out at figures like Carlson before for sharing conspiracy theories without the proper context.

In the comments on MacFarlane's new post, fans wondered whether he was truly angling to get Family Guy moved to a different network. One person wrote: "Not sure they [Fox] care. Tucker gets more viewers 5 days a week than Family Guy gets weekly." Another added: "Fox doesn't care your political leanings nor moral compass, they simply want to make money off of you. I am not sure the contract you have with them, but hopefully, your 'divorce' will be finalized soon!"

"Seth, come on man..you know it's two separate entities," a third person wrote. "Not the same people making decisions, but if you took family guy online or to Netflix that would be cool."

In fairness, MacFarlane has gotten one of his animated shows relocated before — in 2013 Fox canceled MacFarlane's show American Dad, but it was quickly scooped up by TBS instead. Many critics have lauded American Dad more than ever since it made this move, and the show has run nearly as long on TBS as it did on Fox by now. It is currently airing its 18th season and is renewed for another afterward.

Meanwhile, Family Guy has a two-season renewal at Fox, so there is little chance of the show jumping ship just now. Fox has been leaning into its animated lineup heavily in recent years with classics like The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob's Burgers alongside newcomers like Duncanville. The network has not commented on MacFarlane's complaints, nor has Carlson responded directly.