AMAs Steady, ‘Sunday Night Football’ Reaches High in TV Ratings

Sunday night TV was interrupted this week with a double whammy. Both Sunday Night Football and the American Music Awards aired, giving each other stiff competition and practically wiping out every other network show for the night.

It was NBC‘s Sunday Night Football game between the Eagles and the Cowboys that took home the winning trophy, though. Surging 24 percent from last week’s fast nationals, the game grabbed 18.8 million viewers and a 6.2 rating, marking its biggest audience since the season opener.

Over on ABC, the 2017 American Music Awards wasn’t even a close second, averaging 9.1 million viewers and a 2.4 demo rating. It marked a 10 percent increase in viewers over last year’s AMAs, but it held steady in the demo. The Toy Box (3.5 mil/0.6), which aired before the AMAs, was up slightly in both measures.

Elsewhere on Sunday night, Fox took a major hit. Ghosted slipped to a series low, only drawing in 2 million viewers and a 0.8 demo rating. Last Man on Earth (1.6 mil/0.7) didn’t fare much better, tying series lows. Bob’s Burgers drew in 2.4 million and a 1.1, The Simpsons nabbed 2.7 million viewers and a 1.1, and Family Guy saw 2.1 million viewers and a 0.9 demo rating.

On CBS, Wisdom of the Crowd (6.3 mil/0.8) and Madam Secretary (6 mil/0.7) were both up in the key demo. NCIS: Los Angeles (6.8 mil/0.7) was down in both measures, slipping to a series low.