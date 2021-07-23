Amanda Kloots Takes Big Step in Personal Life One Year After Death of Husband Nick Cordero

✖

The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots is now looking for a new love. During Friday's episode, Kloots, 39, said she started dating again, one year after her husband Nick Cordero's death. Cordero was a Broadway actor who contracted the coronavirus in late March. He died on July 5, 2020, after 95 days in the hospital at age 41. In addition to Kloots, Cordero is survived by their son, Elvis.

"Both of my husbands I met doing Broadway shows. We became friends first, then we got married. Obviously with Nick, we had a child. I've never actually had to date," Kloots explained on The Talk. "I just started dating again and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39 years old." She later said it was "quite terrifying and really out of your element," admitting it is "hard" to date. Still, she said her experiences so far have been wonderful.

"It's wonderful people I'm meeting, and it's been a great process so far," Kloots said. "But I'll just say it's very hard without getting into too many details." Kloots was first married to actor David Larsen for six years. After the divorce, Kloots met Cordero when he was starring in Bullets Over Broadway. They married in 2017 and welcomed Elvis in 2019. Kloots gave almost constant updates on Cordero's condition during his hospitalization and was invited as a guest co-host on The Talk. In January, the show's producers named her a permanent co-host. Kloots also published a book, Live Your Life, last month.

Kloots marked the one-year anniversary of Cordero's death on July 5 by sharing a slideshow set to Lukas Nelson's song "A Few Stars Apart." In the caption, Kloots recalled the day her husband died. "Today hurts, there is no other way around it," Kloots wrote. "One year ago you left us and became our angel in heaven. You were surrounded by so much love and Led Zeppelin playing on Spotify-no doubt that was your doing, not mine. What happened was unthinkable, losing you was my biggest fear. I used to tell you all the time, 'Don’t you dare go anywhere. If I lost you, I don’t know what I’d do.'"

The daytime talk show star, who also runs Amanda Kloots Fitness, has shared plenty of pictures of Elvis on Instagram as well. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kloots said she has a big support system to help her raise Elvis as a single mom. "I have a lot of help. I couldn't do it without my help," she explained. "I have five jobs. I'm working around the clock and then I spend every single second I can with Elvis. I have a great group of friends that run to my aid and rescue as much as possible and my family."