Amanda Kloots Shares Nick Cordero's Last Words Before Going on a Ventilator During COVID-19 Battle

Amanda Kloots is looking back on the last time she spoke with her late husband Nick Cordero. The Talk co-host, 39, relives her husband's battle with COVID-19 in her new book, Live Your Life. Before complications with COVID ultimately caused the Broadway actor's death at just 41, Kloots recalled dropping her husband off at the emergency room, as she and their now 2-year-old son Elvis were not allowed to accompany him due to pandemic precautions.

Cordero had been having trouble breathing, but Kloots thought that their parking lot goodbye would only be for a few hours. It ended up being the last time the fitness instructor would ever see him conscious or fully aware of what was going on, as he was quickly admitted to the ICU. The next night, he called Kloots to tell her he was being put on a ventilator. "'They have to put me in a medically induced coma so my body can rest. It should only be a few days, but I won’t be able to talk to you anymore after this call. I’m scared,'" Kloots recalled her husband telling her in her book, as per Entertainment Tonight. "'I’m scared, too, honey,' I whispered, trying not to wake up Elvis, 'but it will be okay. I’m sure what the doctors are saying is the right thing. I’ll take care of Elvis — don’t worry about us. I love you,' I said. 'I love you, too.'"

Neither of them understood the seriousness of that decision, but April 1 at 4 a.m. ended up being the last time Kloots would hear her husband's voice. Later, when she was by her husband's bedside in one of the touch-and-go nights spent in the hospital, one of the nurses offered Kloots more about what Cordero had said after getting off the phone with her that night. "

"Before going on the ventilator, Nick had talked about how much he loved Elvis and me," Kloots was told. "He said Nick had even shown him pictures of us and told him about our new home in Laurel Canyon. 'He was afraid to go on the ventilator. Before he went under, he asked me, 'Will I see my wife and child again?'"

Cordero passed away in July 2020 after a lengthy hospitalization and numerous health complications, including a leg amputation due to COVID-19. "I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere," Kloots wrote on Instagram at the time. "My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, every day."