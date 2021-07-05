Amanda Kloots Mourns Late Husband Nick Cordero on One-Year Anniversary of Death

✖

It's been a year since Amanda Kloots' husband, Nick Cordero, passed away due to complications from COVID-19. On Monday, Kloots marked the one-year anniversary of her husband's death by reflecting on the life that they shared together, per Entertainment Tonight. Kloots and Cordero are parents to their 2-year-old son Elvis.

Kloots posted a montage on Instagram to showcase some of the happier moments that she shared with her late husband. The Talk co-host wrote that the day, understandably, is a difficult one for her and her family. She noted that the first song in the montage is "A Few Stars Apart" by Lucas Nelson. In particular, she highlighted the verse in which Nelson sings, "And it's hard not to hold you / But I'm still on the ground / I miss the light you gave me / I miss your lovin' sound / Never a night will go by / Forgettin' the stars in the sky."

"Today hurts, there is no other way around it. One year ago you left us and became our angel in heaven," Kloots captioned the love-filled video. "You were surrounded by so much love and Led Zeppelin playing on Spotify-no doubt that was your doing, not mine. What happened was unthinkable, losing you was my biggest fear. I used to tell you all the time, 'Don’t you dare go anywhere. If I lost you, I don’t know what I’d do.'" She continued to express just how much she misses Cordero. The talk show host also noted that she knows that even though he's gone, he's looking over her and their son.

"There hasn’t been a day this year where you weren’t missed, thought about and talked about," Kloots continued. "Thank you for being our guardian angel, for sending me signs, for being my DJ in heaven. I know you’re just 2” away. We only had a few short years together but they were filled with so much love, laughter, adventure, dreams, change and growth. It was my “Nick era” and I’ll have it forever." Cordero died on July 5, 2020 after a lengthy battle with COVID-19. He was 41. At the time, Kloots shared the news on Instagram, writing, in part, alongside a photo of Cordero, "God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."