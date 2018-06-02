All the Shows CBS Canceled in 2018

CBS has canceled several of its shows for the 2018-2019 season, in addition to renewing a some of its hits.

It is not a surprise that sitcom The Big Bang Theory and police drama Hawaii Five-0 were picked up along with all the NCIS shows as well: NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: New Orleans. All received the greenlight for new seasons.

All of the aforementioned series join numerous other CBS shows that have been renewed, but you can scroll down to read about all the shows that the network has canceled, following or during the 2017-2018 TV season.

Living Biblically

Based on the best selling book, The Year of Living Biblically by A.J. Jacobs, this sitcom starred Jay R. Ferguson, David Krumholtz, Sara Gilbert, and Camryn Manheim.

It began airing in February 2018, but by April had been canceled by CBS. The network officially cancelled the show in May.

Me, Myself & I

Former Saturday Night Live cast member led Me, Myself & I, which was a series about three specific stages in the life of a man named Alex Riley.

Older-Alex was played by John Larroquette (Night Court) and young-Alex was played by Jack Dylan Grazer (IT 2017).

CBS canceled the series after only six episodes, but said that it would remain in production and be added back to the schedule later. On May 12, the show was officially cancelled.

Wisdom of the Crowd

Wisdom of the Crowd was a drama series that stared Jeremy Piven, Monica Potter, Richard T. Jones, and Natalia Tena.

It was canceled by CBS following reports of low ratings, but was also plagued with controversy as Piven, the series lead, was publicly accused of sexual misconduct. CBS officially cancelled the show on May 12.

9JKL

9JKL was a sitcom that debuted in October 2017 and was picked up for a full season order shortly thereafter. It stared Mark Feuerstein, Linda Lavin, David Walton, Elliott Gould, and Liza Lapira.

Unfortunately, in May, it was officially canceled after one season.

Zoo

Zoo was a drama series about a zoologist and his team investigating animal attacks from all over the world.

It premiered in 2015 and ran for two seasons, eventually being canceled in October 2017.

Scorpion

Scorpion was cancelled on May 12, after four seasons. The series starred Elys Gabel, Katharine McPhee, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Jadyn Wong, Ari Stidham, Robert Patrick and Riley B. Smith. It centered on a team of geniuses who solve high tech crimes.

Superior Donuts

After two seasons, Superior Donuts is closing. The sitcom was based on the Tracy Letts play of the same name, with Judd Hirsch starring as an ageing donut shop owner who refuses to update his old-fashioned shop and Jermaine Fowler as the young millennial who hopes to revive it.

The series was the lowest-rated of CBS’ Monday night sitcoms.

Kevin Can Wait

CBS cancelled Kevin Can Wait after two seasons.

The show starred Kevin James in his first show since King of Queens ended. After killing off Erinn Hayes’ character between seasons, the show lost a chunk of its fanbase. Leah Remini was brought in to rekindle her King of Queens chemistry with James, but the ratings continued to fall. The show’s cancellation was part of CBS’ purge of its Monday schedule.

Code Black

While fans originally had hope for Code Black, a medical drama starring Rob Lowe (pictured above) and Marcia Gay Harden, CBS has broken their hearts.

The show will not continue past its third season, which premiered on April 25. CBS cancelled the series on Monday as one of its final cancellations of the TV season.

Renewed: Criminal Minds

One of the more notable shows on the bubble was Criminal Minds, which just recently aired its season 13 finale. The show, a longtime favorite with fans and popular in syndication, was renewed for a 14th season on May 12. It averaged 5.7 million viewers for its 13th season.

Renewed: Elementary

Elementary is a crime dramedy that is based on the Sherlock Holmes characters of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. It stars stars Jonny Lee Miller as Sherlock Holmes and Lucy Liu as Dr. Joan Watson. The series was considered “on the bubble,” but was just renewed for season seven.

Remaining shows:

Instinct – RENEWED

Life in Pieces – RENEWED

Man With a Plan – RENEWED