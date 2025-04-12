‘All American’ Update: Interesting Remark From Exec on Show’s Future at CW Amidst Network Overhaul

As All American’s Season 7 finale inches closer, an update has been given on The CW drama’s future.

The series remains the network’s final scripted original after Superman & Lois ended last fall. Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group | WBD US Networks, told Deadline the chances of All American returning for Season 8.

“We’ll see,” Dungey said in response to whether AA could continue under The CW’s business model, which includes license fees that are below $1 million an episode. “Could we produce something for the CW if we were starting from scratch, yes, absolutely. It’s tough when you have an established show like All American because there are some costs built into that multi-season. But we’re going to put our best efforts towards it.”

Pictured (L-R): Antonio J Bell as Khalil — Photo: Troy Harvey/The CW

The CW used to renew most of its shows, but ever since getting bought by Nexstar, the network has been going through a major overhaul. The network has axed most of its original scripted content in favor of internationally acquired shows, unscripted series, and sports. All American’s spinoff, All American: Homecoming, was a victim of the overhaul, getting axed after just three seasons, ending last fall.

Meanwhile, All American has received an overhaul as well. When the series was renewed for Season 7, much of the original cast exited, leaving only Bre-Z, Michael Evans Behling, and Greta Onieogou to usher in a new era with a new cast. Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan, Monet Mazur, and Chelsea Tavares have made brief appearances. The new cast includes Osy Ikhile, Alexis Chikaeze, Nathaniel Logan McIntyre, and Antonio J. Bell.

Pictured (L-R): Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker and Antonio J Bell as Khalil — Photo: Troy Harvey/The CW

There are still a few episodes left in All American’s seventh season and as of now, it’s unknown when The CW will make a decision on Season 8. It sounds like talks are still ongoing, which could be a good sign. At the very least, the season finale will surely be entertaining, as it was recently announced that WWE Superstar Trick Williams will be guest starring as South Crenshaw’s Athletic Director. With the rivalry between the school and Beverly continuing, it should be interesting to see what happens.

Whether or not All American will continue beyond Season 7 is unknown, but fans may want to prepare themselves. It’s impressive that the series has lasted this long amid The CW’s overhaul. Unfortunately, it’s possible this is where the show’s luck will run out. For now, new episodes of All American air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.