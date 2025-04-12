‘All American’ Season 7 Finale Casts WWE Superstar

A WWE Superstar is heading to All American.

Variety reports that Trick Williams will be guest starring in The CW drama’s seventh season finale.

Williams, who was a breakout in WWE’s NXT brand, will play South Crenshaw High Athletic Director Eddie Blair. Coincidentally, he previously was an extra during All American’s third season. It might not seem like it, but the WWE Superstar actually has some other ties to the CW series. Before becoming a pro wrestler, he was a football player when he was younger. Williams signed with WWE in 2021 and has since gone on to become a two-time NXT Champion and winner of the 2023 Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge.

(Photo by Eric Johnson/WWE via Getty Images)

“I am super excited to be a part of this new season of All American,” Williams said. “They treated me like royalty, put me in my own trailer, and made sure I looked top tier. I really appreciated that because four years ago, I was working as an extra – as a kicker – for South Crenshaw. To come back as the AD for Crenshaw is super surreal and a true full-circle moment for me. They have a great cast and crew, incredible directors, and a strong team. It was an honor be a part of the show.”

All American is now in its seventh season and currently stars Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Michael Evans Behling, Osy Ikhile, Alexis Chikaeze, Nathaniel McIntyre, and Antonio. After being renewed for Season 7 last year, the show downgraded much of its original cast and has almost gone through a reboot of sorts for the seventh season. All American is the last remaining original scripted CW series, as the network has mostly switched to acquired shows, unscripted content, and sports.

As of now, details surrounding the season finale of All American have not been revealed, including what exactly will bring Crenshaw’s athletic director into the picture. Crenshaw and Beverly have been getting at it, and with the playoffs and championship on the line, who knows what could go down. More information about the finale should be released in the coming weeks, but WWE fans should be excited about seeing Trick Williams trying out his acting chops. Meanwhile, new episodes of All American air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.