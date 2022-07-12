'All American' Shows' Popularity Not Enough to Get Them Emmy Nominations





All American and its spinoff All American: Homecoming are two of the most popular shows on The CW. But as popular as the shows are, it wasn't enough to earn them nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards. According to Media Traffic, both shows and cast members were submitted for the Emmys, but both shows came up empty-handed. When it was all said and done, Succession was the top show as it earned 25 Emmy nominations. It was followed by Ted Lasso and White Lotus as both shows earned 20 nominations.

All American: Homecoming was launched earlier this year, so it might take some time for it to gain attention from the Emmys. But All American is arguably the top show on The CW and does well on Netflix. But the series has never earned an Emmy nomination despite entering its fifth season.

When it comes down to it, All American and All American: Homecoming are like other shows on The CW when it comes to Emmy nominations. It's a smaller network and has recently seen a slew of cancelations, but shows like the All American franchise, The Flash and Superman and Lois are overlooked due to other shows on bigger networks. And according to Dankanator, The CW's forefathers, The WB and UPN were also not recognized by the Academy.

Both shows have talented actors and actresses, including Kelly Jenrette who stars in All American: Homecoming. In 2018, Jenrette earn an Emmy nomination for her guest role in The Handmaid's Tale. In an interview with Popternative, Jenrette talked about what All American: Homecoming brings to the table.

"Homecoming allows us to do that in the best way possible," she said. "For some of us that means taking a trip back down memory lane; remembering what our college experience was like. For others, it means looking ahead to what the future could offer them. I feel like All American: Homecoming gives viewers a chance to peek behind the curtain and get a taste of what life for the average and not so average Black teen at an HBCU looks like." All American has been renewed for a fifth season, which will premiere on Oct. 10. All American: Homecoming has been renewed for a second season and will premiere right after All American.