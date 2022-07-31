'All American' Season 5: Everything to Know

All American is returning this fall as The CW renewed the series for a fifth season earlier this year. The end of Season 4 saw the characters in some tough situations, specifically Spencer James and Olivia Baker as both are going in different directions while attending their first year in college. Here's everything we know about Season 5 of All American.

The most important thing to know about Season 5 is it will premiere on Oct. 10, which means that the cast is likely back at work now filming new episodes. And as for how many episodes will be featured in Season 5, that has not been announced, but based on previous seasons, there will be at least 16. And as for the cast, it should be the same as the previous seasons with some new characters being introduced.

All American began airing in 2018 and tells the story of Spencer James, a high school football star that makes the move from Crenshaw to Beverly Hills. Spencer's moves lead to two different families and communities colliding and coming together. The series is based on the life of former NFL player Spencer Paysinger who won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants.

Taye Diggs stars in All American as Coach Billy Baker. PopCutlure.com recently spoke to Diggs about the show and he explained why All American has been successful. "I think it's just where we are today as a culture, where we are today creatively," Diggs said. "I think the pandemic played a part, people being stuck at home looking for really great television.

"I think the cast is tremendously talented. I think the diversity aspect plays a part. And I feel like right now, and this is just me speculating, but people are going for exactly what they want. There's so much out there. No one cares about being told what to watch. I think it's great that people kind of are able to choose and luckily they've chosen us. So we're grateful, to say the least." All American also stars Daniel Ezra as Spencer James, Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker, Bre-Z as Coop, Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating, Monet Mazur as Laura Baker, Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker, Cody Christian as Asher Adams, Karimah Westbrook as Grace James, Chelsea Tavares as Patience and Hunter Clowdus as JJ Parker. The show airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.