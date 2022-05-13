'All American: Homecoming's Fate Revealed for Season 2

✖

All American: Homecoming just learned its future. According to TV Line, the spinoff to the hit series All American has been renewed for a second season at The CW. TV Line says All American Homecoming is averaging 670,000 total weekly viewers and a 0.2 demo rating as of May 3. The series ranks No. 17 in the audience out of the 19 dramas that The CW has aired this season.

All American Homecoming premiered on Feb. 21 and focuses on Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya) who moved from California to attend Bringston, an HBCU in Atlanta. She is on the tennis team and meets baseball star Damon Simms (Peyton Alex Smith), and the two become good friends. All American: Homecoming also stars Kelly Jenrette as Amara Patterson, Cory Hardrict as Coach Marcus Turner, Sylvester Powell as JR, Camille Hyde as Thea Mays, Mitchell Edwards as Cam Watkins and Netta Walker as Keisha McCalla.

Maya spoke to Teen Vogue earlier this year and talked about the journey of being part of the All American universe. "I think culturally speaking, the show has made such an impact on different ages, different backgrounds, but mainly celebrating the culture and what it means to be Black," Maya said. "As far as Simone goes, she represents adversity. She represents Black girl magic and I think it's time to have shows that represent who we are, what we bring to this world, and just celebrating what it means to be a Black girl. I feel like All American: Homecoming will not just be a moment, it will be something that will be forever remembered and forever embraced, because of where it came from and why it was created, which was for people that look like you and I to celebrate."

The renewal of All American: Homecoming comes after All American was renewed for a fifth season back in March. It was one of the seven series on The CW to get an early renewal. "As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond," CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz said in a statement. "These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multiplatform footprint." All American: Homecoming airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. The final episode of the first season airs on May 23.